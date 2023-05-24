Mets drop another game to Cubs

As was the case last night, the Mets played a relatively lifeless game and lost to the Cubs by a 4-2 score.

Believe it or not, the Mets jumped out to a lead in the game, a rare occurrence for them to this point in the season. Francisco Álvarez beat the strong wind at Wrigley Field with a two-run home run in the top of the third to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. But they didn’t score again in the game.

Kodai Senga wasn’t sharp in his start, as he racked up a high pitch count and eventually gave up three of the Cubs’ four runs. All of those runs scored in the bottom of the third, turning the Mets’ two-run lead into a two-run deficit.

Drew Smith gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, not that it really mattered in the end.

With that, the Mets have already lost the series to the sub-.500 Cubs, and they’re sitting right back at .500 themselves as the head into the series finale tomorrow night trying to avoid a sweep with the struggling Carlos Carrasco on the mound.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Nobody

Big Mets loser: Brandon Nimmo, -19.4% WPA

Mets pitchers: -15.9% WPA

Mets hitters: -34.1% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Álvarez hits a two-run home run, +19.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Francisco Álvarez grounds into a double play in the eighth, -17.6% WPA