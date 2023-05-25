Mets Morning News: Mets drop another series despite another blast from Francisco Álvarez

Meet the Mets

Francisco Álvarez continues to hit and hit for power. He put the Mets on the board first with a two-run blast but unfortunately that was where the fun ended. Kodai Senga couldn’t hold the lead and was erratic all night. He walked five batters in five innings while also giving up three runs. Outside of Álvarez the Mets offense had no answer for Marcus Stroman and it was another lifeless loss to yet another team below .500.

Even if both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander return to pitching like they are capable, the Mets will still need a lot more from the rest of the staff.

Francisco Álvarez has made an impression on his teammates with how quickly he has adapted to the big leagues.

The Mets will have some decisions to make in the near future when all their catchers are fully healthy.

The team does have some intriguing prospects in the organization but the depth gets thin quickly.

Around the National League East

The Braves avoided getting swept by the Dodgers with a 4-3 walk-off victory over Los Angeles.

The Marlins blew out the Rockies in Colorado with a 10-2 victory.

The Phillies took down the Diamondbacks with a 6-5 win.

The Nationals defeated the Padres by a score of 5-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Carlos Correa has been diagnosed with a muscle strain in his left foot in addition to plantar fasciitis in his heel which could land him on the injured list.

Not only are the Oakland A’s bad, they are historically bad.

Back in 2019 the disabled list was changed to the injured list which seemed like a minor change, but in reality it means a whole lot more than it would seem at first glace.

Jhoan Duran became the first pitcher in 2023 to reach 104 mph and he did it three times in the Twins’ win over the Giants.

The Red Sox are moving Corey Kluber to the bullpen as his struggles on the mound continued.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson took a closer look at Brett Baty’s season so far and what he can do to become even better.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1979, the Mets and Pirates played to a 3-3 tie when a dense fog made it impossible for play to continue.