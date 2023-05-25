Mets reinstate Tomás Nido from IL, designate Gary Sánchez for assignment

The Mets have reinstated catcher Tomás Nido from the injured list and designate fellow catcher Gary Sánchez for assignment.

Sánchez appeared in three games and made just seven plate appearances for the Mets after being called up to replace Michael Pérez on the team’s active roster last week. In that very brief time, Sánchez hit .167/.143/.167 with no home runs, one run batted in, and a -23 wRC+.

Nido struggled to start his season, too, but he was placed on the injured list with dry eye syndrome on May 10 after experiencing vision issues. Before that IL stint, he hit .118/.148/.118 with no home runs and a -24 wRC+ in 55 plate appearances.

What’s clear here is that Francisco Álvarez has established himself as the Mets’ starting catcher. Whether or not the team chooses to retain Nido whenever Omar Narváez is ready to return from his IL stint—assuming both of the current catchers remain fully healthy—will likely depend heavily on how Nido performs between now and then.