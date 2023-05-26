Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/23: Getting concerned about Parada

LOUISVILLE 5, SYRACUSE 3 / 10 (BOX)

It’s another loss, but at least Syracuse rallied in the late innings rather than blowing a lead. A truly mammoth home run from Elly De La Cruz (seriously, go watch it) led to the only earned runs that Joey Luchessi gave up, but the Mets re-tied the game on a Jonathan Arauz home run and an RBI double from DJ Stewart. Dennis Santana coughed up two in the top of the tenth unfortunately, and the Mets couldn’t score any in the bottom half.

BINGHAMTON 2, RICHMOND 1 (BOX)

I’m going to become the joker. Binghamton blew another lead in the ninth in this one, Daison Acosta being the latest reliever to fail to secure a win for an upper minors Mets affiliate. Mercifully, the Mets rallied in the bottom half; Jose Peroza led off with a double, moved to third on a bunt, then scored on a walkoff sacrifice fly from Agustin Ruiz. Personal favorite Matt Rudick had a rare down day, going 0-for-4.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed 1B Dariel Gomez on the 7-day injured list.

WINSTON-SALEM 6, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Nothing good happened in this one really. Cyclones pitching gave up 14 hits and four walks to boot, while the offense managed only four hits and a single run. Omar De Los Santos launched his second of the seasn to raise his batting line on the season to a paltry .184/.525. Kevin Parada went 0-for-4 and struckout three times. Just overall bad scenes.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Star of the Night

Jose Chacin

Goat of the Night

Joander Suarez