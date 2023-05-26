Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/23: Getting concerned about Parada

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (19-29)
LOUISVILLE 5, SYRACUSE 3 / 10 (BOX)
It’s another loss, but at least Syracuse rallied in the late innings rather than blowing a lead. A truly mammoth home run from Elly De La Cruz (seriously, go watch it) led to the only earned runs that Joey Luchessi gave up, but the Mets re-tied the game on a Jonathan Arauz home run and an RBI double from DJ Stewart. Dennis Santana coughed up two in the top of the tenth unfortunately, and the Mets couldn’t score any in the bottom half.
- 3B Luis Guillorme: 1-5, RBI, K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, R, BB, E (11)
- DH DJ Stewart: 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-5, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-3, R, HR (5), RBI, BB, E (6)
- C Michael Perez: 0-3, BB
- PR-1B Danny Mendick: 0-0
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 0-2, R, BB, SB (14)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, BB
- 1B-C Nick Meyer: 0-4, K
- LHP Joey Lucchesi: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Dennis Santana: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-22)
BINGHAMTON 2, RICHMOND 1 (BOX)
I’m going to become the joker. Binghamton blew another lead in the ninth in this one, Daison Acosta being the latest reliever to fail to secure a win for an upper minors Mets affiliate. Mercifully, the Mets rallied in the bottom half; Jose Peroza led off with a double, moved to third on a bunt, then scored on a walkoff sacrifice fly from Agustin Ruiz. Personal favorite Matt Rudick had a rare down day, going 0-for-4.
- CF Matt Rudick: 0-4
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-4, R, 2B
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, 2 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, RBI
- DH Joe Suozzi: 1-2, BB
- LF Tanner Murphy: 1-3, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-3, R, HR (2), RBI
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-3, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- RHP Marcel Renteria: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, H (2)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (2-0), BS (2)
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed 1B Dariel Gomez on the 7-day injured list.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (17-22)
WINSTON-SALEM 6, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Nothing good happened in this one really. Cyclones pitching gave up 14 hits and four walks to boot, while the offense managed only four hits and a single run. Omar De Los Santos launched his second of the seasn to raise his batting line on the season to a paltry .184/.525. Kevin Parada went 0-for-4 and struckout three times. Just overall bad scenes.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-3, BB, K
- C Omar Narvaez: 0-1, BB, K
- C Jose Mena: 0-2
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-4, 3 K
- SS William Lugo: 1-3
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, R, HR, RBI
- 1B Chase Estep: 1-3, K
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-3, K
- 2B Kevin Kendall: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (10-31)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Star of the Night
Jose Chacin
Goat of the Night
Joander Suarez
Loading comments...