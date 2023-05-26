Mets Morning News: A Windy City win

Meet the Mets

The Mets snapped a two-game losing skid with a blowout win over the Cubs, winning 10-1 in the series finale last night at Wrigley Field.

Carlos Carrasco was excellent in his start last night, the first time that’s happened in any of his starts this season. He spoke about the outing, which also earned Buck Showalter’s praise.

Pete Alonso hit an impressive opposite-field home run in the win, his league-leading 19th home run of the year.

The Gary Sánchez experiment is over, as the Mets designated the catcher for assignment when they reinstated Tomás Nido from the injured list.

Speaking of catchers, Omar Narváez started a rehab assignment last night with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

And Francisco Álvarez has made his case to stay on the Mets’ active roster once Narváez is ready to return.

Will Sammon takes a look at what the Mets have in Kodai Senga.

If you’ve been enjoying Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks at Citi Field, the sandwich purveyors have some good news for you.

The family of former Mets minor leaguer Matthew Budgell is looking to obtain all of his baseball cards after he sadly passed away far too young.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and Braves played each other, and while the meteor didn’t win, Atlanta did.

The Nationals put up a bunch of late runs to take a lead over the Padres, but they ultimately lost.

The Rockies beat the Marlins, leaving Miami with a 25-26 record heading into the holiday weekend.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays scored six runs, with five of them coming against Alek Manoah, and beat the Blue Jays, whose players called a meeting after a 2-8 stretch against American League East competition.

Miles Mikolas pitched well, and the Cardinals improved to 23-29 on the season with a win over the Reds.

The Tigers beat the White Sox with ease.

Kyle Gibson was excellent in his start against the Yankees, and the Orioles won.

The Mariners eked out a win over the lowly A’s, who are now on pace to win just 31 games this season.

Brent Maguire looks at ten former top-100 prospects who are faring well in 2023.

Major League Baseball told the Brewers that they must make significant repairs to their ballpark. And the Brewers signed Julio Teheran—who hadn’t made a major league start since 2021—to a contract and had him start last night. But they lost despite his good outing.

This Date in Mets History

Nearly a decade before the Wilpons sold the vast majority of their stake in the Mets, they agreed to a deal that might have seen ownership change hands much sooner on this date in 2011.