Max Scherzer refreshing on the mound at Coors

Coming off an offensive explosion in the final game against the Cubs, the offense was surprisingly more muted at Coors Field but they did enough to come away with a 5-2 win to open the series against the Rockies.

The victory was due in large part to Max Scherzer who looked great on the mound. Ironically it took pitching in Coors Field for the dominant Max Scherzer that we all know and love to finally arrive. He struck out eight in seven innings, and at one point he had retired eleven Colorado hitters in a row. Heading into the game he was 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA at Coors Field so a good performance against a struggling team was far from guaranteed. His only blemish was a hanging curve that Ryan McMahon turned on for a solo shot in the second.

After scoring 10 runs in Wrigley, the Mets offense certainly had their opportunities early against Connor Seabold, but did not capitalize like they did in their previous game. Francisco Lindor got the scoring started in the first with a two-run blast but when opportunity knocked in the third the team as a whole failed to capitalize. When an error loaded the bases with one out, both Pete Alonso and Brett Baty struck out to end the threat.

Brandon Nimmo, however, did have himself a night. He went 2-for-2 with two triples, three walks, and three runs scored. Lindor was responsible for all three of the runs Nimmo scored, and overall had a successful night despite popping up to the catcher when they had a rally in the third.

The Mets needed the extra runs when the bullpen faltered. Buck Showalter turned to David Robertson in the eighth with the top of the Rockies lineup coming up. Robertson gave up a solo blast to Charlie Blackmon but was otherwise solid. Then things got interesting in the ninth. Brooks Raley started the inning and got into trouble so Showalter made the call to bring in Adam Ottavino. He induced a ground ball to third but Eduardo Escobar booted it after being inserted into the game for defense. A heads-up Lindor was still able to pick up the ball and throw to second to get the runner there for the second out. The play was close but after a crew chief review the call of out on the field was upheld.

The nightmares of 2015 running through Mets fans heads, Mike Moustakas came up next as a pinch hitter and as the tying run. Thankfully, Ottavino put an end to the madness with a strikeout to close out the game and seal the victory. The team now turns to Justin Verlander as they look to win three in a row.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Max Scherzer +36.8%

Big Mets loser: Pete Alonso -12.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: +44.8% WPA

Mets hitters: 5.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor home run in first

Teh sux0rest play: Charlie Blackmon home run in eighth