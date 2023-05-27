Meet the Mets

After losing two of three to the Cubs, the Mets began a three-game series with the Rockies at Coors Field last. Max Scherzer started for the Mets and pitched another very encouraging outing, allowing just one run in seven innings of work. Meanwhile, the Mets got some big contributions from the top of their lineup, as Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the first and ended the game with three RBIs while Brandon Nimmo reached base five times and hit two triples. The end result as a 5-2 victory for the Amazins, who after losing two straight to begin this road trip have now won two in a row.

Last night’s clutch hits were important for Lindor, who is still looking to turn the corner offensively.

While Mark Vientos’s playing time has been sporadic since getting called up to the big leagues, the current plan is for him to start in the next three games.

The Mets’ last series with the Rockies did not go well, but the team seems to have turned a corner since then.

Gary Cohen and Howie Rose will be taking their rightful place in the Mets Hall of Fame together.

Francisco Álvarez is almost certainly here to stay given his recent success.

While Ronny Mauricio has impressed with the bat in Syracuse, his fielding could still use some work.

Around the National League East

Craig Kimbrel recorded the 400th save of his career in the place where it began as the Phillies defeated the Braves 6-4.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had a long and difficult road returning to form after his 2021 ACL injury, but now he’s better than ever and the early favorite for NL MVP.

FanGraphs wrote about Trea Turner’s struggles in his debut season with the Phillies.

The Nationals’ pitching staff did not have a very good night, but fortunately for them their offense did, as Washington outslugged the Royals to secure a 12-10 victory.

The Marlins held Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in-check and defeated the Angels 6-2 behind five solid innings from Jesús Luzardo and homers from Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic took Major League Baseball to task for rewarding the Athletics with an easy pass to Las Vegas despite their massive tanking.

Aaron Boone was suspended for a game after being ejected on Thursday for the fourth time this season.

Smarter decision-making at the plate has allowed Nolan Gorman to become one of the best hitters in baseball in 2023.

Willy Adames was struck by a foul ball in the dugout during last night’s game and will go on the concussion IL.

MLB.com ranked the clubs most likely to break a postseason drought this year.

After being designated for assignment earlier this week, Aaron Hicks has officially been released.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets shut out the Philadelphia Phillies for the third time in three days on this date in 2010.