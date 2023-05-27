Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/23: Heroics in Brooklyn

LOUISVILLE 15, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

Believe it or not, Syracuse was actually winning this game at one point. Trailing 1-0 in the second, they rattled off three runs — one on a Carlos Cortes double, and two on a Brandon Fryman two run home run. The highlights would end there, as they ended up trailing 11-3 before semi-battling back to make it 11-7 in the eighth. A four run ninth for the Bats would put a likely-over game completely out of reach.

BINGHAMTON 7, RICHMOND 2 (BOX)

Binghamton ran out to a 2-0 lead on a two RBI triple by Jose Peroza in the first inning. Richmond would tie it with runs in the second and third, but a three run home run by Luke Ritter put Binghamton ahead again, this time for good. Singles by Rowdey Jordan and Brandon McIlwain added two superfluous insurance runs in the seventh inning, helping put a relatively easy win out of reach.

BROOKLYN 3, WINSTON-SALEM 2 (BOX)

Jeffery Colon had a poor second inning, where he was tagged for two runs, but was excellent in his other 5.2 frames of work, surrendering just three hits in those 6.2 innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Brooklyn got those runs back in the third and fourth, with Alex Ramirez getting them on the board in the third with an RBI single, and Jose Mena tying the game with a fourth inning double. That score would last until the ninth.

Chase Estep led off the ninth with his best Brandon Nimmo impression with a triple, and Mena would prove to be as clutch as could be that day, driving in the winning run with a single.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Jose Mena

Goat of the Night

David Griffin