Daily Prospect Report, 5/28/23: Puzzling Peterson

LOUISVILLE 6, SYRACUSE 4 / 10 (BOX)

David Peterson struck out the first six batter s he faced, then fell to bits and wound up walking five and giving up four runs. Syracuse rallied back to tie with a double by Carlos Cortes and an RBI single by Luis Guillorme, but Dedniel Nunez coughed up two in the tenth to sink their hopes. Another loss, but I’ll take anything that isn’t a blown save at this point.

BINGHAMTON 7, RICHMOND 4 (BOX)

Outside of an ugly fifth inning, this was an all around excellent game for the Rumble Ponies. Dominic Hamel shined for the first four innings, then ran into some sequencing misfortune that undermined his final line. The pitching was otherwise clean, however, and the offense - led by Agustin Ruiz’s two homers - did more than enough to secure the win.

BROOKLYN 7, WINSTON-SALEM 2 (BOX)

Helped by a whopping five (five!) errors by the Dash, the Cyclones scored seven runs in the first three innings only three of which were earned. Everything was a cruise after that - not much offense on either side, a couple late runs for Winston-Salem, and a solid win as Brooklyn claws their way back towards 500. Christian Scott was the standout performer, striking out eight and allowing only one baserunner over five innings.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Brendan Hardy from the 7-day injured list.

GAME 1: ST. LUCIE 9, CLEARWATER 2 (BOX)

In a continuation of Thursday’s suspended game, St. Lucie ran away with a comfortable win. There wasn’t a particular standout performer - Jett Williams had a three-run double and a steal, but struck out three times; Scott Ota was on base three times with a double and two walks; the pitching was more good than great. St. Lucie will take wins anyway they can get them at this point though.

GAME 2: ST. LUCIE 4, CLEARWATER 3 / 7 (BOX)

In Game 2, St. Lucie jumped out early, blew that lead, got out ahead again, and managed to hold on in the end. Jordany Ventura continues to walk the world, but also strikes enough people out to be intriguing. Jett Williams had another double, while Jacob Reimer had two hits as the DH (though he continues to hit the ball on the ground far too much). Win is a win though.

Star of the Night

Agustin Ruiz

Goat of the Night

David Peterson