Mets Morning News: Justin Verlander has a rocky start in Denver and the bullpen is unable to complete another comeback

The Mets lost to the Rockies 10-7 last night in a classic Coors Field style affair. The Rockies put up a five spot on Justin Verlander in the second inning, but Verlander pushed through five rocky (ha) innings of work, over which he allowed six runs in total. The Mets answered with a five spot of their own in the sixth inning, punctuated by a game-tying three-run homer by Francisco Álvarez. They then added a run in the seventh on a go-ahead RBI single by Starling Marte. But the bullpen could not hold the skinny lead, as Jeff Brigham allowed a go-ahead two-run homer to Ryan McMahon in the seventh and Drew Smith allowed a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to sink what could have been another exciting comeback victory for the Mets.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN

Kodai Senga and Carlos Carrasco traveled back to New York ahead of the team yesterday to give them extra time to readjust from the altitude, as they are lined up to pitch Tuesday and Wednesday against the Phillies. The Mets may use a sixth starter next Sunday to give Senga an extra day of rest—something they have been doing often this season.

Steve Cohen demonstrated on Twitter that he is impressed with Senga’s performance in the big leagues so far.

Tim Healey of Newsday wrote about Mark Vientos’ opportunity this weekend to get some playing time and establish himself.

Cleon Jones is trying to rehab and preserve his hometown, which is laden with important Black history.

Around the National League East

Zack Wheeler pitched a gem as the Phillies defeated the Braves 2-1. Wheeler struck out a dozen Braves and pitched eight shutout innings.

The Braves optioned Dylan Dodd to Triple-A, which means that it is possible Michael Soroka could pitch one of the games in their upcoming series against the A’s.

The first 40-40 season in 17 years is within reach for Ronald Acuña Jr.—and then some.

The Nationals beat the Royals 4-2, buoyed by Corey Dickerson’s 1,000th career hit and CJ Abrams’ tie-breaking double.

The Marlins triumphed over the Angels 8-5 in ten innings. Shohei Ohtani fanned ten Marlins and gave up just two runs over six innings of work, but it wasn’t enough. Jorge Soler homered in his fifth straight game—a go-ahead shot in the seventh—and the Marlins put up four runs in the tenth on Jamie Barría thanks in part to a crucial fielding error by left fielder Mickey Moniak.

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote about how Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez is handling big league expectations.

Around Major League Baseball

Andrew McCutchen has no plans to retire any time soon.

Athletics GM David Frost gives his comments on his team’s historically bad start to the season.

After another rough start, the Orioles optioned top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A.

Rob Manfred and MLB owners’ desire for new stadiums for existing teams is holding up the expansion process, writes Marc Normandin of Baseball Prospectus.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

El Duque made his Mets debut and earned the victory on this date in 2006.