Rocked Out

The Mets and the Rockies both took the ‘band box’ reputation of Coors Field to heart, scoring twelve runs in the first four innings between the two clubs before eventually setting into an 11-10 ballgame in favor of the Rockies. Tylor Megill lasted just four innings, giving up six runs on ten hits, two walks, and striking out four, continuing his recent streak of sub-par starts.

Megill’s opponent, Austin Gomber, gave up all six of his runs in the fourth inning, capped off by a three-run home run from Francisco Alvarez. Tommy Pham and Eduardo Escobar drove in the Mets’ other three runs, and at the end of the fourth, the game was knotted at six.

The newly clean-shaved Stephen Nogosek came into the game in the fifth, and gave up five runs in one inning of work.

Francisco Lindor led off the seventh with a long solo home run off of reliever Peter Lambert to bring the Mets a run closer. Though there were other opportunities to score, some bad luck entered the ninth still down four.

With one out in the ninth, Pham drove the ball the opposite way to bring in both pinch hitter Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte with the Mets’ third triple of the game, cutting the deficit to two runs. Pham would score on a slow ground out by Brett Baty to bring it within one. Escobar hit a hot shot on the first pitch he saw, but right at second baseman Harold Castro for the final out of the game.

The Mets are off tomorrow before facing the Phillies for three games at Citi Field, with Kodai Senga starting the series off against Ranger Suarez.

SB Nation Game Threads

Amazin’ Avenue

Purple Row

Box Scores

ESPN

MLB

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Tommy Pham, +24.5% WPA

Big Mets loser: Stephen Nogosek, -36.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: -68.5% WPA

Mets hitters: +18.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Álvarez’s three-run home run, +23.1% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Ryan McMaon’s fourth inning double, -22.2% WPA