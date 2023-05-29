From Complex To Queens, Episode 224: One step forward, two steps back

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Happy Memorial Day! In honor of the holiday, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss military leaders in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they review their Way-Too-Early-Draft follows.

After, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week

Lastly, they answer a listener e-mail and branch into a related side-discussion.

