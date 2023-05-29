Mets Morning News: For Sale: Baby Mets, Never Won

Meet the Mets

On Sunday, the Mets turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 lead into a 6-6 tie and eventually a 11-10 loss in the season finale against the Rockies.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN

It took and handful of highlight reel homers and a couple comebacks, but Francisco Alvarez is no longer the Mets number nine hitter.

By this time next week, Gary Cohen and Howie Rose will enter the Mets Hall of Fame together, as it should be.

The Mets signed former Cubs farmhand Bailey Reid to a minor league deal.

Mike Vasil, the Mets’ top pitching prospect, is day to day after leaving his previous start on Wednesday with trainers.

Groin tightness kept Jeff McNeil out of Sunday’s starting lineup, but he should be fine.

Around the National League East

With two torn Achilles tendons and a new preferred first name since his last start, Michael Soroka will start tonight’s game for the Braves for the first time since August of 2020.

One broken scoreboard and a walkoff later, the Nationals lost a 3-2 contest to the Royals in Kansas City.

Jorge Soler’s home run streak came to an end, but the Marlins were still able to leave Los Angeles with a 2-0 win over Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

On Sunday Night Baseball, the Braves battered the Phillies for 20 hits on their way to an 11-4 victory.

Around Major League Baseball

Only months after being diagnosed with and beating stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Liam Hendricks will be activated by the White Sox today.

The Oakland Athletics are now 10-45 and very much on pace to obliterate our beautiful garbage 1962 Mets record of futility.

Jose Abreu finally hit his first home run as a member of the Astros and decided he waited too long to deal with a traditional home run trot.

Ben Joyce and his 105mph fastball were promoted to the major leagues by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Boston Celtics are a game away from making a 3-0 comeback in the conference finals, so naturally, the 2004 Red Sox have thoughts.

The Cubs had to make an emergency statement after their Saturday Billy Williams bobblehead giveaway featured the Hall of Famer wearing the number one instead of 26 on his jersey.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1990, the Davey Johnson era officially ended as Bud Harrelson managed his first game for the Mets.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Dave Capobianco’s look back at Matt Harvey’s 2013 season 10 years later reached the Subway Series.