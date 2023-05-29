Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/29/23: Extra Innings Madness!

SYRACUSE 9, LOUISVILLE 8 (BOX)

No sweep! After losing every other game of the series, Syracuse barely pulled this one out, walking off in the ninth. The score changed hands a few times early, but with the score tied 5-5, the Bats pulled ahead with a run in the sixth and then two more in the seventh. In the bottom of the frame, Danny Mendick blasted a two-run homer and in the eighth, Luis Guillorme tied things with an RBI single. With bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, staring extra innings in the eye, Lorenzo Cedrola laced the first pitch he saw into left to score the winning run and walk the game off, a much needed win for Syracuse.

BINGHAMTON 10, RICHMOND 9 / 10 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are .500! I repeat, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are .500! It looked like it would be smooth sailing for Binghamton early, as they scored six runs in the game’s first three innings, but the Flying Squirrels did not roll over. They chipped away, and after a two run outburst in the eighth, the game was tied 8-8. Even worse, they scored a run in the ninth to take the lead! Fate was clearly on their side though, as Richmond reliever Blake Rivera balked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force in a run and tie the game. In the tenth, Richmond’s zombie runner scored, so Binghamton’s backs were once again against the wall. Joe Suozzi led off the bottom of the inning with the best triple nepotism can buy, scoring zombie runner Matt Rudick. The Flying Squirrels intentionally walked the bases loaded to set up an out at every base, but Rivera once again couldn’t get out of his own away and walked in the winning run unintentionally. Poor guy. Of note, I was hyping Daniel Juarez on the latest episode of From Complex to Queens for not having allowed a run yet in 2023. Well, he seems to have suffered the same fate as Dylan Hall.

WINSTON-SALEM 2, BROOKLYN 1 / 10 (BOX)

Both teams scored in the first inning, the Dash on a Wilfred Veras RBI single and the Cyclones on a Kevin Parada double, and the scored stayed tied for the rest of the game. In the tenth, Winston-Salem was able to get their zombie runner home, while the Cyclones were denied in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Stuart made the start for Brooklyn and was no worse for wear after leaving his last start due to a finger issue. The big right-hander threw seven strong innings, wrapping up a fantastic month of May; he posted a 0.49 ERA in 18.1 innings, scattering 13 hits, walking 7, and striking out 24.

ST. LUCIE 3, CLEARWATER 2 / 10 (BOX)

Elieser Hernandez- who the Mets received in exchange for Jeff Brigham and Jake Mangum, who is currently hitting .316/.348/.474 39 games with Jacksonville- made his first start in 2023 after getting sidelined due to a right shoulder strain and looked solid, throwing a perfect first inning for St. Lucie. Jacob Reimer drove in a run in the bottom of the inning to put St. Lucie on the board quickly, but Jawilme Ramirez faltered late, giving up two runs in his last inning of work. Reimer struck again in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game up at 2-2 and it went into extras. In the tenth, Eli Ankeney held the Threshers at bay, and in the bottom of the inning, after loading up the bases, Kevin Villavicencio walked things off with a sac fly.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Miguel Alfonseca from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Elieser Hernández on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Blake Rivera

Goat of the Night

Trey McLoughlin