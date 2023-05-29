Many of the good vibes from last week’s winning streak were erased this week, as the Mets once again lost two series to two mediocre teams in the Cubs and Rockies. The series in Denver over the weekend was a classic Coors Field affair in the sense that the Mets scored plenty of runs, but they still managed to drop two out of three regardless thanks mostly to poor pitching performances. The good news is that Pete Alonso is still hitting dingers and Francisco Álvarez has joined him as another legitimate power thread in the Mets lineup.

We’ll start with Pete Alonso, who is on pace for a 60 home run season. On Saturday, he became the first player in baseball to reach 20 home runs, going deep for the third time this week. He also went deep in Tuesday’s loss and in Thursday’s lopsided victory. Overall, he collected eight hits and three walks, drove in five runs, shares the team lead with six runs scored, and posted a 264 wRC+ in 27 plate appearances this week. For that, he earns his second straight fireball this week.

Alonso does not lead the team in wRC+ this week, however. That honor belongs to none other than Francisco Álvarez, who also earns a fireball for the second straight week. Put simply: Álvarez is unstoppable right now. In addition to leading the team in wRC+ (271), he also leads the team in RBIs this week with eight. Like Alonso, he collected eight hits this week and three of them were home runs, including clutch shots on back-to-back days over the weekend. On Saturday, he hit a game-tying three run bomb in the sixth inning and in yesterday’s game, another three-run homer gave the Mets a four-run lead at the time. Unfortunately, the Mets were let down by their bullpen on back-to-back days, but that doesn’t change the fact that Álvarez is getting it done on both sides of the ball. It is impossible to fathom the Mets sending him down when Omar Narváez returns.

Speaking of which, Tomás Nido was activated from the injured list on Thursday and did appear in one game, but did not record an at-bat. To make room for Nido on the roster, Gary Sánchez was designated for assignment. Sánchez played in one game this week and failed to reach base in three plate appearances and looked pretty awful defensively as well, making the decision to cut him much easier for the Mets.

Along with Alonso and Álvarez, Brandon Nimmo rounds out the trio of fireball recipients this week. He led the team in hits (10), walks (6), and on-base percentage (.517) this week, putting up a blistering 232 wRC+ in 29 plate appearances. He also shares the team lead with six runs scored this week and had three triples this week—two of them coming in Friday’s victory, in which Nimmo played a crucial role, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in that contest.

Francisco Lindor was the other key cog in Friday’s victory over the Rockies, hitting a home run and driving in four of the Mets’ five runs. It’s been an odd week for Lindor that is somewhat of a microcosm of how his season has gone. He hit just .154 with a 47 wRC+ in 28 plate appearances, but was second only to Álvarez in RBIs with six in total. Lindor has racked up 39 RBIs in total in 2023, which is second only to Alonso for the team lead and eclipses the next highest total (Nimmo, 21) by double digits. He has done this despite putting up a pedestrian 99 wRC+ for the season, continuing to perform his best with the bat in high leverage situations and not very well in most other situations.

As Álvarez continues to light the world on fire, the other Baby Mets have struggled of late. After a fireball performance last week, Brett Baty put up an 11 wRC+ in 22 plate appearances. But much like Lindor, he did make his few hits for the week count, driving in five runs on just four hits. He also scored a run this week. Mark Vientos’ struggles this week are more pronounced; he posted an unsightly -9 wRC+ in 12 plate appearances and has seen somewhat limited playing time. Two hits and a run scored are the extent of his production this week.

Daniel Vogelbach is the other poop emoji recipient this week and it is his second in a row. He continues to be mired in a slump, putting up a -26 wRC+ in 13 plate appearances this week. To be fair to Vogelbach, he’s been hitting into a bit of bad luck and some fantastic defensive plays were made against him this week, but it’s not enough to make up for the fact that he simply isn’t producing right now in any fashion. He had just one hit, a run scored, and a walk this week.

Tommy Pham, by contrast, turned things around this week in a big way, putting up a 164 wRC+ in 13 plate appearances this week. Most of that production came in yesterday’s game, in which Pham went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two stolen bases, a double, and a triple; his triple in the ninth inning was part of a rally that fell just short.

Starling Marte was the only Met besides Pham to steal multiple bases this week and also had a big day yesterday with the bat, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, and two runs scored. However, he also demonstrated why he is not playing center field regularly for the Mets. Overall for the week he posted an 85 wRC+ in 25 plate appearances with four RBIs.

Like Pham, Mark Canha also had a big bounce back performance this week, getting himself out of poop emoji territory and into the green with a 149 wRC+ for the week. He had three hits—all singles—but also walked four times for an even .500 on-base percentage in his 16 plate appearances this week. Canha scored three runs, but didn’t drive in any runs.

Jeff McNeil didn’t drive in any runs this week either, but he does share the team lead in runs scored with six. McNeil continues to do McNeil things, collecting six hits—all singles—for a .316 batting average for the week. He also walked twice and stole a rare base.

Eduardo Escobar continues to excel in his limited role, collecting three hits in eight plate appearances this week. He started yesterday’s game and went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.