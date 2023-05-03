Mets Morning News: Let’s play two

Meet the Mets

The Mets were rained out once again on Tuesday night, this time in Detroit. They will play a split admission doubleheader this afternoon, with Joey Luchessi starting the first game and Max Scherzer starting the second game.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are back in Detroit, this time as teammates of the opposing team.

Scherzer also believes the pitch clock is leading to more pitcher injuries.

Carlos Carrasco could rejoin the Mets in the next 10 days Buck Showalter said.

Brandon Nimmo took the time to meet fans and sign autographs during last night’s rain delay and eventual postponement.

Ken Rosenthal looks inside Justin Verlander, the 40-year-old ace.

Everyone’s favorite foodie Mark Canha will have a YouTube series dropping today titled ‘Big League Foodie Chronicles’.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper made his return to the Phillies lineup on Tuesday after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

In his return, Bryce Harper was hitless as the Phillies fell to the Dodgers 13-1.

The Nationals evened their series with a win over the Cubs.

The Braves continued their winning ways, shutting out the Marlins 6-0.

Around Major League Baseball

ESPN polled players on how they feel thus far about MLB’s new rules.

German Marquez of the Rockies is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Liam Hendricks will begin a rehab assignment today 4 months after his cancer diagnosis.

The AL East is off to a record setting pace to start the season.

The Yankees beat the Guardians to end their losing skid.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1988, David Cone threw his first career shutout against the Braves.