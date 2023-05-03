Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/3/23: Another day, another Vientos homer

LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

Last night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when Lehigh Valley scored a pair on a home run off of Humberto Mejia. Syracuse immediately tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on Mark Vientos’ ninth homer of the year. Syracuse took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI triple that drove home a pair, and headed to the late innings with a 4-2 lead. Morale rapidly deteriorated from there. Lehigh Valley scored six in the top of the seventh, taking a 9-4 lead, and breaking the game open in the process. The Syracuse Mets inched a little closer in the bottom of the eighth, on a solo homer from Jaylin Davis, and even closer in the bottom of the ninth, on an RBI single from Mark Vientos, but ultimately were defeated by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-7.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Nathan Lavender assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP José Butto to Syracuse Mets.

SOMERSET 7, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

The Bimghamton Rumble Ponies immediately fell behind 3-0 in last night’s game against the Somerset Patriots, but tied the game in the top of the second on a pair of homers from Luke Ritter and Rowdy Jordan. Somerset took the lead back in the top of the fourth, when Luis Moreno game up a solo homer. The Rumble Ponies tied the game again in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Jose Peroza, but the Patriots scratched homer a run in the bottom of the sixth, and another two in the bottom of the seventh for good measure. The Somerset Patriots ultimately defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-4.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Nolan Clenney.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Nolan Clenney assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated 2B Luke Ritter.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent RHP Kyle Wilson on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Alex Valverde.

ROSTER ALERT: 2B Luke Ritter assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Alex Valverde assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

BROOKLYN 4, ABERDEEN 3 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones struck first in last night’s game against Aberdeen IronBirds, scratching home a run on a sacrifice fly from Stanley Consuegra. Aberdeen immediately tied the game in the top of the second, but Brooklyn re-took the lead on a throwing error in the bottom half of the inning. Aberdeen again tied the game in the top of the fourth, and the game remained tied heading into the late innings. Brooklyn broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth, when William Lugo singled home Kevin Parada to take a 3-2 lead. Aberdeen again tied the game in the top of the ninth, but Brooklyn wasted no time finishing them off in extras. Omar De Los Santos led off the inning with an RBI single, and the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-3.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Mateo Gil assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

JUPITER 7, ST LUCIE 4 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind early in last night’s game against the Jupiter Hammerheads, when Jordany Ventury allowed a run on a wild pitch in the second inning. St. Lucie tied the game in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jett Williams, and took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on Jacob Reimer’s first homer of the year. The vibes stayed good until the top of the fifth, when Jupiter scored a pair of runs off of Ventura to take the lead. The Mets refused to go down without a fight, tying the game in the bottom half of the inning on another sacrifice fly from Jett Williams. The Hammerheads immediately re-took the lead, scoring a run in the top of the sixth, and another in the top of the seventh. The St. Lucie Mets inched a little closer in the bottom of the seventh on Dylan Campos’ first homer of the year, but ultimately lost to the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-4.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated LHP Luke Bartnicki from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: C Andriel Lantigua assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Wilfredo Lara assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Jaylin Davis

Goat of the Night

Hayden Senger