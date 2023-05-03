Max Scherzer reinstated; José Butto named 27th man for today’s doubleheader

The Mets have officially reinstated Max Scherzer after his ten-game suspension for a ten-game ‘sticky stuff’ violation against the Dodgers. He will start the second game of today’s doubleheader with the Tigers in Detroit. Joey Lucchesi will start game one for the Mets.

José Butto will join the team as the 27th man on the roster, and will be available for both games of the double dip.

The game marks a homecoming for Scherzer, who pitched five seasons for the Tigers from 2010-2014, winning his first Cy Young Award in 2013.

With Justin Verlander scheduled to start tomorrow - in another homecoming performance - and Carlos Carrasco nearing a return as well, the Mets rotation is beginning to more closely resemble the one that was planned at the start of the season. With David Peterson and Butto already in Triple-A, there will have to be a decision as to whether Tylor Megill or Lucchesi stays in the rotation once Verlander officially joins the team.