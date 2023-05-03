Final Score: Tigers 6, Mets 5 (Game 1)—Haase’s House

The Mets' offense did well to overcome an early 3-0 deficit, but early and late heroics from Tigers’ DH Eric Haase sealed a 6-5 victory for the Tigers on the front end of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets in Detroit.

Haase interrupted Joey Lucchesi’s impressive season start with a three-run home run in the first inning. Tommy Pham and Mark Canha each added solo home runs in the top of the second to bring the Mets within one run, and a three-run fifth inning capped by Francisco Lindor’s two-run home run gave the Mets a 5-4 lead.

Jimmy Yacabonis held the one-run lead with three shutdown innings, but Adam Ottavino, fresh off of paternity leave, allowed a two-run RBI single to Haase in the bottom of the eighth to give the Tigers the lead for good.

The second game of the day/night doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 6:40 ET, weather permitting. Max Scherzer, now back from suspension, is scheduled to face Michael Lorenzen.

