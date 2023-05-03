Scherzer struggles as Mets drop two in one day to Tigers

After the Mets dropped the first game of the doubleheader to the Tigers this afternoon, losing the game in the late innings, they came out in the night game with their ace on the mound. On the mound for the first time in two weeks after returning from suspension due to using foreign substances while pitching, Max Scherzer got the start, and once again, was not himself.

Scherzer struggled from the get-go, walking the first batter of the game. It went downhill from there, as Riley Greene reached on an infield single, putting two runners on for the Detroit. After a sacrifice fly scored the first run of the game to put the Tigers in the lead, Spencer Torkelson doubled to center field, scoring Greene, and quickly making it a 2-0 game.

It got worse for Scherzer from there, as Eric Haase continued his day of killing the Mets, hitting a solo homer in the second inning. While Scherzer did have a 1-2-3 third inning and looked like he may be starting to find his groove, he struggled once again in the bottom of the fourth, giving up a two-run homer to Matt Vierling. On the night, Scherzer was charged with six runs, raising his ERA to 5.56.

At the plate, the Mets offense was unable to do much of anything. Their lone run of the night came in the fourth inning off a Daniel Vogelbach double.

The Mets will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon as Justin Verlander makes his Mets debut against his former team.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Daniel Vogelbach, +8% WPA

Big Mets loser: Max Scherzer, -33% WPA

Mets pitchers: -33% WPA

Mets hitters: -17% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Daniel Vogelbach’s RBI double in the fourth inning, +11.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Spencer Torkelson’s RBI double in the first inning, -10.3% WPA