Mets Morning News: Gary Sánchez, we hardly knew ye

Meet the Mets

The Mets return home after a 2-4 road trip against the Cubs and the Rockies. Despite the results, the team showed some positive signs.

Jon Harper looks at five thing to watch for in the team’s series against the Phillies, which begins tonight at Citi Field.

Jeff McNeil expects to be back in the lineup tonight.

Tim Healey chatted with Francisco Álvarez about framing, defense, backswings, and more.

The Padres claimed Gary Sánchez off waivers from the Mets. We’ll never forget his six at-bats with the Mets. Dennis Lin wrote about why San Diego made the move and why they don’t have much to lose by making it.

Abbey Mastracco gives a Memorial Day report card for the Mets, including what has gone wrong and reasons for optimism.

Omar Narváez’s rehab assignment has been moved to Triple-A. He is eligible to return next week.

Around the National League East

In peak “That’s Baseball, Suzyn”, the Athletics, who came in on an 11-game losing streak and on pace to shatter the 1962 Mets’ record for ineptitude, defeated the Braves 7-2.

The Nationals suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers.

A hot mic caught umpire C.B. Bucknor criticizing the Marlins for challenging a call in Sunday’s game. Turns out, the Marlins knew what they were doing, and the challenge was successful.

Around Major League Baseball

The latest MLB Power Rankings shows the top teams solidifying their spots.

Jeff Passan shares Liam Hendrick’s inspiring journey from beating cancer to his return to the majors.

Here are five series to keep an eye on this week.

In her latest column, Laura Albanese discusses MLB’s unscientific approach to determining how much sticky stuff is too much, and why it’s hurting the game.

The Brewers have designated the struggling Luke Voit for assignment.

Nobody told Esteury Ruiz, who has been stealing bases at an old-school level, that it’s not 1980 anymore.

Four Rangers pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory over the Tigers.

Logan Allen threw seven shutout innings, and the Guardians scored four in the seventh as Cleveland beat the Orioles 5-0. Cedric Mullins exited that game, which is a big blow to Baltimore’s clubhouse.

Marcus Stroman carried a no-hitter into the seventh, but settled for a complete game one-hitter as the Cubs blanked the Rays 1-0.

The Royals, employing a bullpen game, carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, and ended up shutting out the Cardinals 7-0.

The Diamondbacks outlasted the Rockies 7-5.

The Twins came back to beat the Astros 7-5 in 10 innings. In the win, Royce Lewis hit a homer and a game-tying single one year to the day after he suffered a tear in his right knee that would require his second ACL surgery.

The Giants throttled the Pirates 14-4. In defeat, Pittsburgh’s Jack Suwinski became the second player to hit two home runs into McCovey Cove in the same game, joining Barry Bonds.

The White Sox fell 6-4 to the Angels, though the story of the night was Liam Hendricks returning to the mound, which was a moment to cherish.

The Yankees beat up the Mariners 10-4. Aaron Judge hit three balls over the wall, two of which went for homers and one of which was robbed.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 224 of From Complex to Queens, the crew looks at some of the unheralded players putting up big numbers.

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

This Date in Mets History

Matt Harvey turned in one of his best starts in a subpar season, hurling seven shutout innings of two-hit ball to help the Mets top the White Sox 1-0 on this date in 2016.