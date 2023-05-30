Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/30/23: Incoherent bullpen rage noises

ROCHESTER 10, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets exploded for five runs in the top of the first, building up a big lead that they would turn out to need. With bases loaded, DJ Stewart lined a single into right field to score the game’s first run, Jaylin Davis cleared the ducks off the pond with a triple, and Carlos Cortes plated Davis with a sac fly. Syracuse was able to load up the bases in the second as well but were only able to come away with a single run scored, a Jonathan Arauz walk that forced in a run. Alex Valverde had a hiccup in the bottom of the second and allowed two runs to score, Nathan Lavender had the same problem a few innings later in the eighth, and all of a sudden, we had ourselves a 6-4 ballgame. With the bases loaded once again, Syracuse was able to score another run in the ninth, this one on a wild pitch from right-hander Luis Reyes that got away from catcher Luis Torrens. Bubby Rossman came in to close out the game in the ninth but walked the first two batters he faced and then gave up a three-run homer to old friend Travis Blankenhorn, tying the game at 7-7 and continuing Syracuse’s streak of terrible relief pitching beyond belief. The Mets thankfully were able to get their zombie runner to score in the top of the tenth and but once again their bullpen failed them, as Hunter Parsons allowed a run this time. Syracuse went down 1-2-3 in the eleventh inning, while the Syracuse bullpen failed them a third time in just one game, as Dedniel Nunez gave up a home run to Matt Adams, ending the game.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent C Omar Narváez on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Delta Canis Majoris

Goat of the Night

Bubby Rossman