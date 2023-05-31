Mets Morning News: Senga dominates Phillies

Meet the Mets

Kicking off a homestand on Tuesday night, the Mets shutout the Phillies 2-0. Kodai Senga pitched 7 brilliant innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine batters. Francisco Lindor hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to give the Mets the lone run they needed, while Eduardo Escobar tacked on a second run with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Anthony DiComo looks at what we’ve learned about the Mets through the first third of the season.

Tim Britton wonders what this version of Francisco Alvarez means for the Mets’ offense going forward.

The Mets acquired Tyler White from the Twins and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Jimmy Yacabonis was taken off the IL and DFA’d.

The Mets hope their recent offensive awakening continues.

Around the National League East

In Oakland, the Braves fell to the A’s 2-1.

They also called up on of their top prospects, AJ Smith-Shawver.

The Padres topped the Marlins in Miami.

Lane Thomas started in centerfield as the Nationals lost to the Dodgers 9-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Diamond Sports will stop airing Padres games, which could have long term implications to how RSN’s televise baseball.

Adley Rutschman is helping lead the charge for the Orioles turnaround this season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Hicks is heading to Baltimore after they placed Cedric Mullins on the IL.

Fangraphs looks at how the rule changes have impacted baseball this year, while the offensive environment has not changed much at all. Also, what is a web gem worth in assessing how valuable it is?

This Date in Mets History

Ed Kranepool was called up to the Mets on this date in 1964.