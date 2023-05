Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the past week in Mets baseball, in which the Mets lost two series to last place teams, thus eviscerating the good vibes from the week before. But we did also chat about this fun article in The Athletic about Buck Showalter’s fashion choices.

Next, we talk about players responding to the Dodgers re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their Pride celebration. Clayton Kershaw specifically organized a Christian Faith and Family night in response and former Met Trevor Williams tweeted a statement in which he expressed his offense about the Sisters’ inclusion. We also discussed Anthony Bass’ recent bigoted social media exploits and subsequent apology and the Astros punching down at A’s fans on Twitter.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

