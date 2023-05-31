Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/31/23: Ritter and Santos back Binghamton

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (20-32)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Dylan Hall assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets signed free agent OF Eric Foggo to a minor league contract.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-22)
BINGHAMTON 10, ALTOONA 3 (BOX)
- CF Matt Rudick: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-5, 2 K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-4, R, 2B, BB
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 2-5, 3 R, 2 HR (7), 3 RBI, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-3, 2 R, HR (6), 4 RBI, BB, 2 K, HBP
- C Hayden Senger: 1-5
- DH Joe Suozzi: 0-5, 3 K
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- RHP Junior Santos: 8.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (2-4)
- LHP Quinn Brodey: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated LHP Quinn Brodey.
ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Trey McLoughlin.
ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated SS Warren Saunders.
ROSTER ALERT: SS Warren Saunders assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Quinn Brodey assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Trey McLoughlin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (20-23)
BROOKLYN 8, LAKEWOOD 0 (BOX)
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-5, R, K
- C Kevin Parada: 2-5, R, RBI, 2 K, CS (2 ), PO, 2 PB (6)
- SS William Lugo: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB (18)
- DH Eduardo Salazar: 0-3, BB
- 1B Jose Mena: 1-4, R
- 3B Mateo Gil: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, WP, W (3-2)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated OF Eduardo Salazar.
ROSTER ALERT: OF Eduardo Salazar assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Benito Garcia assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Michael Krauza assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RF Scott Ota assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (13-32)
FORT MEYERS 6, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)
- CF Wilfredo Lara: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K, 2 SB (2)
- SS Jett Williams: 0-4, BB, K, SB (13), CS (5)
- 3B Junior Tilien: 1-5, RBI, K
- DH Jacob Reimer: 2-2, 2 R, 3 BB
- PR Blaine McIntosh: 0-0
- C Vincent Perozo: 2-5, R, 2B, HR (1), 3 RBI, 2 K, E (3)
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, BB, K, SB (8)
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 0-3, K, HBP
- LF Karell Paz: 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB (1)
- RF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3, BB, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (0-1), BS (1)
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
- LHP Luke Bartnicki: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated OF Karell Paz from the restricted list.
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated OF Eric Foggo.
ROSTER ALERT: OF Eric Foggo assigned to St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Fernando Villalobos.
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Jose Hernandez.
ROSTER ALERT: C Andriel Lantigua assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: C Jose Hernandez assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
