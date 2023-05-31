 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/31/23: Ritter and Santos back Binghamton

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Kenneth Lavin
Luke Ritter
Steve Sypa

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (20-32)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Dylan Hall assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets signed free agent OF Eric Foggo to a minor league contract.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-22)

BINGHAMTON 10, ALTOONA 3 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated LHP Quinn Brodey.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Trey McLoughlin.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated SS Warren Saunders.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Warren Saunders assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Quinn Brodey assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Trey McLoughlin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (20-23)

BROOKLYN 8, LAKEWOOD 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated OF Eduardo Salazar.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Eduardo Salazar assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Benito Garcia assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Michael Krauza assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RF Scott Ota assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (13-32)

FORT MEYERS 6, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated OF Karell Paz from the restricted list.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated OF Eric Foggo.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Eric Foggo assigned to St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Fernando Villalobos.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Jose Hernandez.

ROSTER ALERT: C Andriel Lantigua assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: C Jose Hernandez assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Luke Ritter

Goat of the Night

Joe Suozzi

