Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/4/23: Hamel’s brilliance backs Binghamton

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP José Butto from Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 5, SOMERSET 1 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got started early in last night’s game against the Somerset Patriots, scoring four total runs on a double from Dariel Gomez, an RBI single from Brandon McIlwain, and a solo homer from Agustin Ruiz. Dominic Hamel started for Binghamton, and generally excelled. Hamel allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out eight batters without issuing a walk in five innings of work. The Rumble Ponies added another run for good measure in the top of the eighth on a solo homer from Jose Peroza, and ultimately defeated the Somerset Patriots 5-1.

BROOKLYN 4, ABERDEEN 2 (BOX)

Last night’s game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and the Aberdeen IronBirds remained scoreless until the bottom of the third, Brooklyn broke the tie on a bases loaded walk. Brooklyn added a second run on an RBI triple from Stanley Consuegra in the bottom of the fifth, and headed into the late innings with a 2-0 lead. Aberdeen tied the game in the top of the seventh, but Brooklyn immediately took the lead back on a pair of RBI doubles from Kevin Parada and Drake Osborn. The Brooklyn Cyclones ultimately defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-2.

JUPITER 7, ST LUCIE 5 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets struggled on both sides of the ball for most of last night’s game against the Jupiter Hammerheads. The Mets fell behind early, with Christian Scott allowing a pair of runs in the second, and fell further behind late when Jawilme Ramirez gave up five runs between the sixth and ninth innings. St. Lucie never got much of anything going, and headed into their last time to bat down 7-0. The St. Lucie Mets managed to put up a good fight, scoring five runs in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately lost to the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-5.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent RHP Daison Acosta on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Christian Scott on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

Jett Williams