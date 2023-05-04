Mets Morning News: Mets continue to play very bad baseball, Justin Verlander will make his season debut

Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their recent stretch of bad baseball against one of the worst teams in the league. The Mets’ bats were alive in the first game and stagnant in the second while the pitching was bad throughout. They had a chance to win Game 1 but Adam Ottavino gave up the lead in the eighth after the Mets had battled back to take the lead. In Game 2 Max Scherzer was awful from the start, the bats were cold, and they never had a chance to win. It was their first doubleheader sweep since 2020.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue Game 1, Amazin’ Avenue Game 2, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday

Joey Lucchesi pitched game one and was pulled after four innings so he could potentially pitch in the finale against the Rockies.

Justin Verlander is looking forward to making his first start as a Met against his former team in Detroit.

Carlos Carrasco will soon head out on a rehab assignment and could be back later this month.

Around the National League East

The Braves blasted the Marlins 14-6 but lost both Michael Harris II and Kyle Wright to injury.

The Marlins placed Garrett Cooper on the IL and recalled Peyton Burdick from Triple-A.

Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam to help the Dodgers complete a sweep of the Phillies.

The Nationals took down the Cubs behind a strong start by Jake Irvin.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees have not been playing like the team fans are accustomed to but GM Brian Cashman thinks it is not time to panic just yet.

For the first time, two women coaches will be facing off against each other when their two teams meet in High-A.

Liam Hendriks is thankfully cancer free and ready to return to the White Sox after a rehab assignment.

Shohei Ohtani is now only the second player in major league history to strikeout 500 batters and hit 100 home runs.

The Cardinals fell to the Angels to lose their fifth straight and drop their record to 10-21.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, Don Zimmer snapped and 0-for-34 slump to start the season by doubling off Dallas Green in a 6-5 loss to the Phillies.