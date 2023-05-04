Mets sign reliever Dominic Leone, option Zach Muckenhirn

The Mets have signed right-hander Dominic Leone to a major league deal. Leone has joined the team in Detroit for their game against the Tigers and is available to pitch. As a corresponding move, the team has optioned Zach Muckenhirn to Triple-A. In order to make room for Justin Verlander, who returns from the IL today, the team has also optioned John Curtiss to Triple-A, and transferred Omar Narváez to the 60-day IL.

Leone had signed a minor league deal with the Rangers this past February, and he had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express until he opted out of that deal two days ago. He has posted a 1.59 ERA over 11 1⁄ 3 innings. According to Anthony DiComo, the Mets had asked Leone to fly to Detroit in case they needed pitching, and they eventually signed him.

Leone last pitched in the major leagues for the Giants in 2021 and 2022, where he posted a 2.71 ERA, a 3.54 FIP, and a 1.34 WHIP over 103 innings. During his time in San Francisco, he struck out 102 and walked 46, finishing his time there with a 4.0 BB/9 and an 8.9 K/9. The veteran has pitched for six total major league clubs: the Giants, the Guardians (2020), the Cardinals (2018-2019), the Blue Jays (2017), the Diamondbacks (2015-2016), and the Mariners (2014-2015). He has pitched to a 3.69 ERA, a 3.91 FIP, and a 1.37 WHIP, with 373 strikeouts and 150 walks in 356 innings.