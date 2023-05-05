Mets Morning News: Rock Bottom?

Meet the Mets

Two weeks ago, the Mets beat the Giants to improve to 14-7 on the season, but yesterday afternoon in Detroit, they lost for the ninth time in eleven games—getting swept by the lowly Tigers in the last three—and fell to 16-16. Justin Verlander was pretty good in his debut for the team, but the Mets failed to score in this particular loss.

The loss marked the sixth time this season that the Mets have been shut out, which ties them with the Royals for the most times in baseball and nearly matches the eight times they were shut out for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Before their loss, the Mets signed right-handed reliever Dominic Leone, who made an appearance in the game. Leone had recently opted out of a minor league deal with the Rangers, and the Mets weren’t the only team trying to sign him.

The Mets have dropped a bit in ESPN’s power rankings, but maybe not as far as you would have guessed.

An MLB.com list of relievers who have future closer potential includes Mets pitching prospect Grant Hartwig.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Marlins to complete a three-game sweep. Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the series finale as a precaution after fouling a ball off his knee.

The Nationals won to take three of four games from the Cubs.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cubs are calling up prospect Matt Mervis.

Vince Velasquez was pitching pretty well for the Pirates to start the season but left his start yesterday after just three innings with an apparent elbow issue.

Grant Brisbee looks at some hypothetical rule changes that would be more extreme than anything the league has implemented over the past few years.

The A’s designated Jeurys Familia for assignment.

The Guardians optioned Zach Plesac to the minors.

Jim Callis takes a look at the 2023 draft class.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, Mike Piazza broke the record for home runs hit by a catcher.