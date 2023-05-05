Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/5/23: St. Lucie stole all the offense

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (14-15)
LEHIGH 6, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
Turns out “pitch better” isn’t really advice. David Peterson continued to struggle, giving up seven hits and five walks in his first Triple-A start. That wasted a double-dong day for DJ Stewart, who launched his third and fourth homers of the season (both solo shots). Ronny Mauricio had a pair of hits in the loss.
- REHAB ALERT: CF Tim Locastro: 1-5, R, K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 2-3, RBI, SB (5)
- 1B Mark Vientos: 0-4, K, E (4)
- 3B Danny Mendick: 0-3, R, BB, K
- LF DJ Stewart: 2-3, 2 R, 2 HR (4), 2 RBI, BB, K
- DH Jaylin Davis: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-4, K, 2 E (3)
- C Michael Perez: 0-4, K
- RF Khalil Lee: 1-4
- LHP David Peterson: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Edwin Uceta: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- LHP T.J. McFarland: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent LF Tim Locastro on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-11)
SOMERSET 10, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)
Nothing good to report in this one. Junior Santos was a disaster, the bullpen wasn’t good either, and the offense managed only five singles. Let’s just move on.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, 2 K, SB
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF JT Schwartz: 2-4
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, K
- DH Dariel Gomez: 0-3, BB, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-3, 2 K, E (1)
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, 2 K, E (2)
- SS Branden Fryman: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Junior Santos: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 K, L (0-3)
- RHP Manuel Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (8-12)
ABERDEEN 9, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)
Blade Tidwell was pretty good in this one - 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings - but the offense just never showed up. Weirdly, Aberdeen had only one more hit than Brooklyn, but an untimely error led to four unearned runs in the eighth that made the score look a lot more crooked. Kevin All three of Alex Ramirez, Kevin Parada, and Stanley Consuegra had underwhelming days, reaching base once while striking out twice each.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, 4 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 1-4, 2 K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, 3 K, E (3)
- 2B Mateo Gil: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-3, K
- SS Cesar Berbesi: 1-2, BB
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, L (0-2)
- RHP Robert Colina: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Quinn Brodey: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (6-18)
ST. LUCIE 18, JUPITER 4 (BOX)
No, that is not a typo. Eighteen (18) runs on only eleven hits for St. Lucie led to by far their biggest offensive output in recent memory. Wilfredo Lara had the best day on the offensive side, finishing a triple short of the cycle with five RBI. Jett Williams went hitless with a pair of walks while Jacob Reimer had a single in six trips to the plate.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, E (7)
- PR-SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-0
- LF Wilfredo Lara: 3-6, 2 R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-6, 2 R, K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-4, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB, 2 K, E (6)
- DH Vincent Perozo: 1-5, RBI, BB, 3 K, CS (1)
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 2-5, 5 R, 2 RBI, BB
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-2, 3 R, 3 BB, K
- RF Adrian Hernandez: 1-2, 2 RBI, BB, SB (2)
- PR-RF Dyron Campos: 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 0-1, 3 RBI, 4 BB, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- LHP Brian Gursky: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Eli Ankeney: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
