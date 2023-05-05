Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/5/23: St. Lucie stole all the offense

LEHIGH 6, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Turns out “pitch better” isn’t really advice. David Peterson continued to struggle, giving up seven hits and five walks in his first Triple-A start. That wasted a double-dong day for DJ Stewart, who launched his third and fourth homers of the season (both solo shots). Ronny Mauricio had a pair of hits in the loss.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent LF Tim Locastro on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

SOMERSET 10, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Nothing good to report in this one. Junior Santos was a disaster, the bullpen wasn’t good either, and the offense managed only five singles. Let’s just move on.

ABERDEEN 9, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Blade Tidwell was pretty good in this one - 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings - but the offense just never showed up. Weirdly, Aberdeen had only one more hit than Brooklyn, but an untimely error led to four unearned runs in the eighth that made the score look a lot more crooked. Kevin All three of Alex Ramirez, Kevin Parada, and Stanley Consuegra had underwhelming days, reaching base once while striking out twice each.

ST. LUCIE 18, JUPITER 4 (BOX)

No, that is not a typo. Eighteen (18) runs on only eleven hits for St. Lucie led to by far their biggest offensive output in recent memory. Wilfredo Lara had the best day on the offensive side, finishing a triple short of the cycle with five RBI. Jett Williams went hitless with a pair of walks while Jacob Reimer had a single in six trips to the plate.

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

Jett Williams