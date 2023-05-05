Matt Harvey announces retirement

Via his Instagram, Matt Harvey announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

Last seen as part of Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic - replete with excellent mustache - Harvey had not pitched on a big league mound since the 2021 season.

When looking at Harvey’s overall numbers with the Mets - a 34-37 record, a 3.66 ERA, a 104 ERA+ - they can look pedestrian. But to be a Mets fan during the Matt Harvey era tells a vastly different story.

Harvey’s 2013 season, as being revisited by our Dave Capobianco, was one of the most magical and exciting times to be a Mets fan in the 21st century. 2013 featured so many moments that will stick in the collective Met unconscious forever: “Harvey’s Better,” the All-Star Game, the bloody nose, the Atlanta doubleheader with Zack Wheeler, John Buck’s arm draped over Harvey in the dugout.

Beyond 2013, Harvey was a part of the incredible ‘five aces’ era, along with Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Wheeler, and Steven Matz. His performance in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, with the team on the brink of elimination, was one of the gutsiest performances in team history. Mets fans all have memories of going to a game where Harvey shoved, or watching him pitch in a bar full of cheering fans, or rubbing it in your Yankee-fan friend’s face that Harvey was the biggest star in New York. When he was at his best, Harvey changed the conversation around baseball.

Of course, Harvey’s story as a Met didn’t have a happy ending, and his post-Mets career did not go the way he, or anyone, could’ve hoped. But nothing will ever take away the excitement, energy, hope, and enthusiasm, that Harvey brought in his early years in Queens.

We will have more to say about Harvey in the coming days and weeks, both as Dave’s series continues, and as a Patreon-exclusive podcast over at Home Run Applesauce, but more than anything else, we want to wish Harvey well, and thank him for the memories he provided as a Met.

There will never be another Dark Knight.

His statement reads as follows: