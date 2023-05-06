Meet the Mets

The Mets began a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on the heels of an embarrassing sweep against the Detroit Tigers. Kodai Senga started for the Mets and threw one of his best starts of the year, tossing six scoreless innings. The offense remained largely stagnant, but a Brandon Nimmo home run did give them the lead, and three scoreless innings from the bullpen was enough to give the Amazins a much-needed 1-0 victory.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com

Former Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey announced his retirement.

Through the many highs and the many lows, Harvey was a quintessential Met.

Billy Eppler spoke with the media prior to the game and expressed confidence in the team despite its recent struggles.

Eppler also explained why the Mets have not yet promoted Mark Vientos despite his strong Triple A numbers.

The Mets are maintaining a very cautious approach with Senga.

Edwin Díaz was on-hand to receive his National League Reliever of the Year award last night—and he was notably without crutches.

Darryl Strawberry reflected on his major league debut forty years ago.

Bartolo Colon’s home run is still a magical moment all these years later.

Steve Gelbs will be in the booth calling next week’s series in Cincinnati.

Around the National League East

Max Fried had a rare rough start for the Braves, leading to a 9-4 defeat at the hands of the Orioles.

Raisel Iglesias has finally rejoined the Braves after missing the first month of the season to injury, as the Braves activated him from the injured list amidst a series of roster moves.

The Phillies’ woes continued, as they fell to the Red Sox 5-3 and have now lost five games in a row.

The Marlins also continued their losing streak, as a sloppy 4-1 loss to the Cubs makes it four losses in a row for the Fish.

A solo home run by Luis Garcia in the first was the only run the Nationals were able to put on the board, and they ultimately suffered a 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Nationals have released Chad Pinder after the veteran struggled in the minors through the first month of the season.

Around Major League Baseball

Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia will be undergoing Tommy John surgery, ending his season and likely costing him a solid portion of the 2024 season as well.

The back injury that has plagued Carlos Rodón is a chronic one, and it remains difficult to project a return date.

Baseball Prospectus’s Robert Orr examined Juan Soto’s decline in production.

While baseball’s new rules have brought about a number of changes in several areas, one thing that hasn’t yet changed much is the strikeout rate.

Which teams should be panicking about their performances thus far in the season?

Top 2023 draft prospect Paul Skenes had himself quite a night on the mound last night.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed the weekend series against the Rockies.

Christian Romo explained the reason for Max Scherzer’s recent struggles.

Joe Sokolowski provided the latest installment of This Week in Mets Quotes.

Brian Salvatore and Chris McShane discussed the recent struggles of the Mets in the latest episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Willie Mays!