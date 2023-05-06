Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/6/23: A shocker in Syracuse

SYRACUSE 10, LEHIGH VALLEY 9 / 11 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets won an absolute wild one, in a way you will never expect in a million years.

They went down 3-0 early, but home runs by DJ Stewart and Jaylin Davis cut the deficit to 3-2. Lehigh Valley would push the lead to 7-2, before Syracuse battled back. A Ronny Maruicio triple cut it to 7-4, and a Danny Mendick home run cut the lead even further, to 7-6. Khalil Lee would tie it in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras.

The 10th went by scoreless, but Lehigh Valley took another lead in the 11th, 9-7. Syracuse would not be denied this evening, as Jonathan Araúz singled to make it 9-8, and Lee doubled to make it 9-9. Michael Perez was walked to load the bases, and Tim Locastro came to the plate, intent on winning the game.

He would do just that, on a catcher’s interference call when he hit the catcher’s mitt on a swing, ending the game in probably the most unique way a minor (or even major) league game would end this year.

SOMERSET 2, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Binghamton failed to score for the second game in a row, notching just five hits and a walk on the evening. Mike Vasil was very good, striking out seven over six innings, surrendering just a single hit, and walking just two. Justin Courtney came in to relieve him and surrendered two runs, which would prove more than enough.

ABERDEEN 10, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Brooklyn was never in this one, as Cameron Foster surrendered five runs in the top of the first inning. Aberdeen kept it rolling from there, dropping five runs on the bullpen, four of which came off of Manny Rodriguez.

All of the Brooklyn offense came by way of the home run, with first round pick Kevin Parada hitting an absolute tank that may or may not have hit off of the Brooklyn Cyclone itself. Chase Estep hit a two run home run of his own, but the hole was way too deep to climb out of.

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Jupier ran out to a 4-1 lead through four, with the sole Mets run coming off of a Eduardo Salazar homer. A Yeral Martinez fifth inning double would cut the deficit in half, though Jupiter would get it back with an important insurance run in the sixth.

Martinez would homer to make it a 5-4 game in the seventh, but they could not put the tying run across.

Star of the Night

Yeral Martinez

Goat of the Night

Cameron Foster