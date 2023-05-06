The Mets were defeated 5-2 by the Rockies in yet another lifeless performance that is becoming all too common. Tylor Megill struggled through over four innings and the offense remained uncompetitive against southpaws, or against pitching in general. They have scored just four runs in their last 38 innings and have now lost ten of their last thirteen.

The Mets did manage to tie the game twice when the Rockies took a one-run lead, but the difference became the Mets scoring on outs and never finding the big hit. The Rockies, however, did not have that problem. First it was Elias Díaz who bookended Megill’s day. He opened the scoring in the first with a RBI single and then ended the righty’s day with another RBI hit with two-outs in the fifth. Megill badly needed to get that out but couldn’t manage it on a day when he was in trouble throughout the entire outing. That failure had the ripple effect of Buck Showalter having again turn to his bullpen early.

Megill’s final line for the day was 4.2 innings, six hits, three walks, three runs, and four strikeouts which is unacceptable when the plan is to have Joey Lucchesi pitch on three days rest for the finale of the series.

The final blow came against Stepehn Nogosek who gave up a two-run shot to Ezequiel Tovar in the sixth to put the game out of reach. Perhaps against a more competent offense three runs wouldn’t be insurmountable but with the way things are with this team right now the game ended right there. Lefty Austin Gomber got the start and silenced the Mets bats that haven’t had much punch lately. He gave up just two runs in six innings, with both of the runs coming on groundouts by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

Starling Marte continued his struggles at the top of the lineup and when the Mets had a rally going he bunted which is an indictment on everything this team is right now. Showalter continues to bat him high in the lineup despite his extended slump to start the season. Mark Canha also became the first Met to strikeout on a clock violation so it was just a banner day in all facets of the game.

Good news is they can still win the series but the bats need to wake up and they need to do it fast.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Purple Row

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Lindor, +8% WPA

Big Mets loser: Brett Baty, -15.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: -30.6% WPA

Mets hitters: -19.4% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor double in first

Teh sux0rest play: Ezequiel Tovar home run in sixth