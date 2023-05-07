Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/7/23: Yikes

GAME 1: LEHIGH VALLEY 5, SYRACUSE 1 / 7 (BOX)

Very boring loss for Syracuse here. A DJ Stewart home run got the Mets on the board early, but the offense basically evaporated after that. Meanwhile, Bubby Rossman melted down in the sixth to allow four runs and sink the game. Both Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos went hitless in the loss.

GAME 2: LEHIGH VALLEY 4, SYRACUSE 0 / 7 (BOX)

An even more boring loss in game two. Syracuse managed only a single hit - a single by Mark Vientos - and two walks. Meanwhile, David Griffin walked five and struck out only two while allowing three runs.

SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Binghamton tried to get back into this one, but ultimately came up a bit short. Jose Chacin allowed four runs in the first two innings, and but the Rumble Ponies chipped away with runs in the fifth and sixth to get things close. In the ninth, a walk, a hit by pitch and a throwing error led to a run, but Matt Rudick lined out to second with the tying run at third. Another rather meek loss, with only eight hits combined in the game.

ABERDEEN 7, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Fourteen strikeouts against only three hits is not a good way to win ball game, and it certainly didn’t work out for the Cyclones. Every starter save one had at least one strikeout, and half the lineup had at least two. Alex Ramirez was the only hitter who did anything productive, driving in two with a single in the sixth. On the pitching side, Joander Suarez was poor, and the bullpen not much better.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Roster Alert: SS Luis Castillo assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

None (system reverse sweep)

Goat of the Night

Joander Suarez