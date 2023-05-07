Mets Morning News: Mets bats still missing in action

Meet the Mets

The Mets put forth another uninspiring performance in a 5-2 loss to the Rockies at Citi Field. Tylor Megill was shaky early, giving up a run in each of the first two innings. The Mets came back to tie the game, but Megill was unable to get out of the fifth and departed the game with the Mets down 3-2. Stephen Nogosek surrendered a two-run homer to Ezequiel Tovar in the sixth that sealed the deal for the Rockies.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN

Carlos Carrasco’s rehab start has been pushed back as the righty is dealing with an illness.

Buck Showalter has considered dropping the struggling Starling Marte down in the batting order, but said it creates a challenge when balancing out the rest of the lineup.

Joey Lucchesi will be the starter for today’s game on short rest.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com looked at three ways the Mets can try to fix their slumping offense.

Around the National League East

A late-inning comeback powered by a two-run homer by Kevin Pillar lifted the Braves to a 5-4 victory over the Orioles in a back-and-forth affair.

Despite a big day at the plate for Trea Turner and Bryce Harper’s first home run of 2023, the Phillies lost to the Red Sox 7-4, as Bailey Falter falls to 0-6 on the season. With the defeat, the Phillies’ losing streak extends to six games.

The Astros acquired minor league lefty Nick Allgeyer from the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

A sloppy eighth inning did the Marlins in, as they fell to the Cubs 4-2.

The Nationals rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead, but the Diamondbacks walked it off in the bottom of the ninth, beating Washington 8-7.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cardinals will begin using Willson Contreras as a corner outfielder. It was a move that even Contreras admitted caught him by surprise.

Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta is terrified of flying, but his teammates are trying to help him out.

The USS Cooperstown honors the 70 Baseball Hall of Famers who served in the military during the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

In honor of Willie Mays’ 92nd birthday, Paul Casella of MLB.com shared 24 amazing Willie Mays stats.

White Sox outfielder/DH Eloy Jiménez underwent an appendectomy and is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers.

Will Leitch of MLB.com ranked all the 2023 team home run celebrations.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

Jordany Valdespin’s legendary pinch-hit three-run homer—his first major league hit—took place on this day in 2012.