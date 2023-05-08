Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/8/23: Circling the drain

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (15-18)
LEHIGH VALLEY 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
Tim Locastro put Syracuse on the board with an RBI single in the third, but the IronPigs got that run back and then some, plating two runs in the top of the fourth and five in the top of the fifth. Mark Vientos homered- his tenth of the season- in the sixth, as did Locastro in the eighth, but the runs were not enough to come back from the massive deficit starter Humberto Mejia put the team in.
- CF Tim Locastro: 2-5, R, HR (1), 3 RBI
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 1-4
- 3B Mark Vientos: 2-3, R, 2B, HR (10), RBI, BB
- 1B DJ Stewart: 0-4, K
- SS Danny Mendick: 1-4
- 2B Jonathan Arauz: 0-4
- LF Jaylin Davis: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Lorenzo Cedrola: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, SB (10)
- RHP Humberto Mejia: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, L (1-3)
- LHP Zach Muckenhirn: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets transferred RHP David Griffin to the Development List.
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets transferred RHP William Woods to the Development List.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-14)
SOMERSET 11, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Binghamton took an early lead with a two run first, but the Patriots chipped away and tied things up with a first inning run and a second inning run. In the fourth, Tyler Hardman plated two on a home run and Somerset did not look back, adding on with a four run seventh and three run eighth.
- 3B Wyatt Young: 1-3, BB
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, R, BB, K, SB
- CF Matt Rudick: 0-3, R, BB, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 2-3, RBI, BB
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-3, RBI, BB
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-4, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, BB, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 0-3, E (3)
- RHP Luis Moreno: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Kyle Wilson: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (9-14)
BROOKLYN 3, ABERDEEN 0 (BOX)
The game stayed knotted up at 0-0 until the seventh, when Mateo Gil hit a two-run homer and Alex Ramirez followed that a few batters later with an RBI single. Jordan Geber, who relieved Tyler Stuart in the third, put up two more zeroes, completing the shutout and ending the Cyclones’ three-game losing streak.
- LF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, RBI
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-4
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4
- SS William Lugo: 0-4, K
- 1B Jaylen Palmer: 0-2, R, 2 BB, SB (11)
- C Jose Mena: 1-4
- 2B Mateo Gil: 1-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, CS (1)
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-3, K
- 3B Chase Estep: 2-2, R, 2B, BB
- RHP Tyler Stuart: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jordan Geber: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W (2-1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (7-20)
GAME ONE
JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 3 / 7 (BOX)
Wilfredo Lara put St. Lucie on the board with a three run homer in the third, but those runs would end up their only runs. Layonel Ovalles was perfect until the fifth, but things unraveled there. After allowing his first hit, the Hammerheads eventually chained together a bunch more and St. Lucie’s 3-0 turned into a 4-3 deficit. A passed ball in the sixth gave Jupiter another run, but it ultimately wouldn’t matter as the Mets would be unable to plate anyone.
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R
- CF Wilfredo Lara: 2-3, R, HR (2), 3 RBI, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 2-3
- 2B Junior Tilien: 0-3, K
- DH Scott Ota: 0-3
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-3, 2 K
- RF Dyron Campos: 0-3
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 0-2, K
- PH Eduardo Salazar: 0-1
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-3, R, PB (5)
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, WP, 6 K, L (1-2)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- LHP Brian Gursky: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
GAME TWO
ST. LUCIE 3, JUPITER 1 / 7 (BOX)
Douglas Orellana gave up a run in the third, but St. Lucie recouped it and then some in the fourth on a Dyron Campos double that plated Eduardo Salazar and Kevin Villavicencio. The incredibly hot Wilfredo Lara added an insurance run in the fifth with a sac fly, but Miguel Alfonseca and Jimmy Loper kept the Hammerheads off the board for the rest of the afternoon.
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3, K
- LF Wilfredo Lara: 1-2, RBI
- DH Abraham Almonte: 0-2, BB, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-3
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 0-3, R
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R
- RF Dyron Campos: 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI
- 2B Luis Castillo: 0-1, BB, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 2-2, R, 2B
- RHP Jordany Ventura: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, W (1-1)
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
Star of the Night
Jordan Geber
Goat of the Night
Humberto Mejia
