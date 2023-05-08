Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/8/23: Circling the drain

LEHIGH VALLEY 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Tim Locastro put Syracuse on the board with an RBI single in the third, but the IronPigs got that run back and then some, plating two runs in the top of the fourth and five in the top of the fifth. Mark Vientos homered- his tenth of the season- in the sixth, as did Locastro in the eighth, but the runs were not enough to come back from the massive deficit starter Humberto Mejia put the team in.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets transferred RHP David Griffin to the Development List.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets transferred RHP William Woods to the Development List.

SOMERSET 11, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Binghamton took an early lead with a two run first, but the Patriots chipped away and tied things up with a first inning run and a second inning run. In the fourth, Tyler Hardman plated two on a home run and Somerset did not look back, adding on with a four run seventh and three run eighth.

BROOKLYN 3, ABERDEEN 0 (BOX)

The game stayed knotted up at 0-0 until the seventh, when Mateo Gil hit a two-run homer and Alex Ramirez followed that a few batters later with an RBI single. Jordan Geber, who relieved Tyler Stuart in the third, put up two more zeroes, completing the shutout and ending the Cyclones’ three-game losing streak.

GAME ONE

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 3 / 7 (BOX)

Wilfredo Lara put St. Lucie on the board with a three run homer in the third, but those runs would end up their only runs. Layonel Ovalles was perfect until the fifth, but things unraveled there. After allowing his first hit, the Hammerheads eventually chained together a bunch more and St. Lucie’s 3-0 turned into a 4-3 deficit. A passed ball in the sixth gave Jupiter another run, but it ultimately wouldn’t matter as the Mets would be unable to plate anyone.

GAME TWO

ST. LUCIE 3, JUPITER 1 / 7 (BOX)

Douglas Orellana gave up a run in the third, but St. Lucie recouped it and then some in the fourth on a Dyron Campos double that plated Eduardo Salazar and Kevin Villavicencio. The incredibly hot Wilfredo Lara added an insurance run in the fifth with a sac fly, but Miguel Alfonseca and Jimmy Loper kept the Hammerheads off the board for the rest of the afternoon.

Star of the Night

Jordan Geber

Goat of the Night

Humberto Mejia