Mets Morning News: Rocked

Meet the Mets

The Mets were winning 3-1 at one point, but the problem in their loss to the Rockies is that they were down 13-6 by the time the game ended.

Maybe Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio don’t fix the offense, but they probably won’t make it much worse.

Buck Showalter tweaked the lineup a little bit on Sunday and it seemed to at least work a little bit, despite the loss.

Before everyone had been let down by the Mets’ Sunday performance, Bartolo Colon returned on the seventh anniversary of his home run to throw the first pitch.

Around the National League East

It took 12 innings, but Michael Harris II and the Braves walked off the Orioles in a 3-2 victory.

One-upping or at least two-upping the Braves, the Marlins took 14 innings to defeat the Cubs 5-4 in the Wrigley Field finale.

Taijuan Walker and the Phillies stopped their skid with a 6-1 win to close the series with the Red Sox.

Yet another late comeback actually propelled the Nationals to a win this time as they leave Arizona with a 9-8 triumph.

Recovered from the micro-fracture in his wrist, Orlando Arcia returned to the Braves’ roster as Vaughn Grissom was demoted.

Around Major League Baseball

Vida Blue, 3x All Star, Cy Young, MVP, and Athletics and Giants Hall of Famer, died over the weekend at 73.

The Willson Contreras outfield-DH-catcher saga continues to develop and be incredibly weird all around.

Doing everything he can to drag the Cardinals out of the National League basement, Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs in a game for the third time in his career.

In his long-awaited return to Pittsburgh, Andrew McCutchen is doing nothing short of thriving.

Nothing is quite confirmed, but the Padres are rumored to be among the teams considered for the first regular season games in Korea, to be played in 2024.

Royals starter Ryan Yarborough departed Sunday’s game after taking a line drive from Ryan Noda to the face.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets legends John Maine and Sean Gilmartin.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On its 10th anniversary and in the wake of Matt Harvey’s retirement, Dave Capobianco looked back on the legendary Bloody Nose Game.