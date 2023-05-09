Mets Morning News: Scherzer ‘trying like hell’ to stay off IL

Meet the Mets

The Mets begin a three-game series at Great American Ball Park against the Reds. Here are five things to watch ahead of the series.

It will be a series between two struggling teams.

Mike Lupica writes that the Mets can reboot their season in Cincinnati.

Max Scherzer, who will start for the Mets tonight, is ‘trying like hell’ to stay off the IL. According to Anthony DiComo, this is no different than the back issues he’s been experiencing in recent weeks.

Help may be on the way for the team’s rotation. Carlos Carrasco is making a rehab start in Binghamton today. If he only needs one rehab start, he could be ready to go before the end of the road trip.

Another Met who’s trying to make his way back from injury is Edwin Díaz, who is working on an exercise bike these days.

Writing for Fangraphs, Michael Baumann celebrates Matt Harvey (sort of).

Tim Britton discusses where the Mets are and what they can do differently in This Week in Mets.

Deadspin’s Mat Fels wants you to meet the Mets, who are not good.

Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls and strike calls during Sunday’s game between the Mets and Rockies.

Long Island’s Danny Barnes has a unique coaching role with the Mets.

The Mets have released Khalil Lee.

Around the National League East

Braves catcher Sean Murphy was named National League Player of the week. Masataka Yoshida of the Red Sox took home the Player of the Week honors in the American League.

Atlanta is about to get even more dangerous with Orlando Arcia and Travis d’Arnaud’s returns from the injured list.

Ron Washington discussed Arcia’s return and Atlanta’s shortstop situation.

The Marlins lost to the Diamondbacks by the 5-2 score.

The Nationals won their game against the Giants 5-1.

Around Major League Baseball

The latest MLB Power Rankings are here, featuring a big jump by one AL East team.

ESPN explores at the upcoming Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

As the legislative process lags, the Athletics are reportedly revisiting other Las Vegas sites for their future baseball stadium, not long after they signed a “binding agreement” on the previous 49-acre site.

Noah Syndergaard is looking for answers amid his poor start, even turning to hypnosis to try and help.

Brent Maguire lists five series to keep an eye on this week.

Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru identifies five lesser-known pitchers who throw five of MLB’s best pitches.

In news you absolutely love to see, Liam Hendricks, who recently beat cancer, pitched a scoreless inning in his first minor league rehab appearance.

Ken Rosenthal explains that the Willson Contreras signing was always risky for the Cardinals.

Aaron Judge will come off the IL and will have have ‘no restrictions’ according to Aaron Boone.

The Cape Code Baseball League is partnering with BaseballCloud to enhance the fan experience at the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

Mitch Keller tossed the first complete game in 370 games for Pittsburgh as the Pirates blanked the Rockies 2-0 to squash their seven-game losing streak.

The Rays blanked the Orioles 3-0.

The Tigers continued rolling with a 6-2 win over the Guardians. The big loser for Detroit was Akil Baddoo, who was caught stealing in a very painful, unfortunate way.

The Yankees easily handled the last-place Athletics 7-2.

The Cardinals defeated Marcus Stroman and the Cubs 3-1.

The Royals crushed the White Sox 12-5.

The Brewers prevailed 9-3 over the Dodgers.

The Angels topped the Astros 6-4.

The Rangers edged out the Mariners 2-1 to maintain their hold on first place in the AL Central

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 221 of From Complex to Queens provides an April report card for the minor league teams.

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

This Date in Mets History

On Mother’s Day 2021, Jacob deGrom dominated over five innings and lowered his ERA on the season to 0.68 but had to exit after experiencing right side tightness in a game the Mets would go on to win 4-2.