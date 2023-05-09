Max Scherzer scratched from tonight’s start due to neck spasms

Max Scherzer has been scratched from tonight’s start due to neck spasms, the Mets announced this afternoon. David Peterson was scheduled to start tonight for Triple-A Syracuse, but instead was flown to Cincinnati in case Scherzer was not able to pitch. David Peterson was then officially added to the roster to take the start in Scherzer’s stead. In a somewhat surprising corresponding move, the Mets placed Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 8, with a left quad strain.

It was reported yesterday that Scherzer was still dealing with lingering issues with his scapula/back, but that he was “managing” the issue. The team believes that the neck spasms that are keeping Scherzer off the mound tonight are “minor” and unrelated to the scapula/back discomfort. Scherzer has dealt with neck spasms before; he was scratched from Game 5 of the World Series in 2019 due to neck spasms and eventually pitched three days later in Game 7. For now, Scherzer is considered day-to-day.