Mets drop series opener to Reds

The Mets nearly came back from a six-run deficit against the Reds in their series opener in Cincinnati, but they did not. Instead, they lost yet another baseball game, this time by a 7-6 score.

David Peterson was called up before the game to fill in for Max Scherzer, who was supposed to make the start but was scratched with neck spasms. Peterson picked up right where he left off before the Mets sent him to Triple-A Syracuse earlier this month, as he gave up four runs on seven hits in just three-and-two-thirds innings of work. Impressively, Peterson raised his ERA from 7.34 before the game to 7.68 after.

After Peterson departed, Stephen Nogosek was charged with the Reds’ other three runs, though it’s worth pointing out that a bush league play by Wil Myers—and a non-call by the umpires—contributed to that poor inning. After a one-out infield single, Nogosek induced a ground ball up the middle. Francisco Lindor attempted to field it with his glove, and Myers deliberately used his right hand to interfere with the play. Lindor wasn’t able to record even one out, and Myers got away with the bullshit. Both baserunners who remained on base after that scored, of course.

As for the Mets’ offense, Francisco Álvarez had gotten them on the board with a solo home run in the third. He hit another solo shot in the sixth to cut the Reds’ lead to five. Pete Alonso hit a solo shot in the seventh to cut it to four.

Later in the seventh inning, however, the Mets loaded the bases with nobody out and scored just one run when Mark Canha grounded into a run-scoring double play.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to cut the Reds’ lead to one. The Mets loaded the bases again. Canha was due up, and the Mets—sans Buck Showalter, who was ejected on that Wil Myers play—pinch hit for him with Luis Guillorme, who struck out on a borderline check swing.

The Mets could have done better. David Peterson could have done better. The umpires could have done better. None did, and the Mets’ record took another step in the wrong direction.

Win Probability Added

What's WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Lindor, +12.4% WPA

Big Mets loser: David Peterson, -22.2% WPA

Mets pitchers: -22.1% WPA

Mets hitters: -27.9% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor hits a two-run home run in the eighth, +14.5% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Luis Guillorme strikes out with the bases loaded in the eighth, -17.7 % WPA