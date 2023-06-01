Mets Morning News: Canha and Carrasco take down Phillies

Meet the Mets

Carlos Carrasco followed up a solid start against the Cubs with another good start against the Phillies. He gave up one run in six innings while striking out four. The Mets continued to play sparkling defense behind their pitchers, this time it was Francisco Lindor who made two great plays in the field to help Carrasco get through six. As for the offense it was all Mark Canha who accounted for all four runs. He hit a two-run blast off Aaron Nola to give the Mets the lead in the third, and then he drove in two more an inning later when he singled with the bases loaded. The Mets have taken the series from Phillies but will look for the sweep with Max Scherzer on the mound.

Before the game, Canha visited a local school in Queens to encourage children to eat healthy.

Everyone’s favorite pup Shea, will be moving on to continue his work as a therapy dog and his last day at Citi will be June 2.

All-Star balloting is open so it is time to send your favorites to Seattle!

Francisco Álvarez should get All-Star consideration along with Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso.

The Mets will be honoring Sarah Langs on Lou Gehrig Day and she continues her own battle with ALS.

Around the National League East

The Braves avoided a sweep at the hands of the hapless Athletics with a 4-2 win.

The Marlins walked-off Josh Hader and the Padres by scoring two in the ninth for a 2-1 victory.

The Phillies big bats continued to struggle in the loss against the Mets.

The Nationals hit five home runs in their 10-6 win over the Dodgers.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball has now taken over broadcasting for the Padres but it is inevitable that many other teams will end up in the same boat as Diamond Sports files for bankruptcy.

According to Rob Manfred the Padres will receive at least 80% of what they were owed from Bally Sports.

The Yankees could be getting back some of their injured sluggers soon.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani put on a show in a game they won 12-5 over the White Sox.

The Tigers placed Riley Greene on the injured list with a stress fracture in his left fibula.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On episode 165 of A Pod of Their Own, the Mets were hit with a reverse card from the good vibes of the previous week and players protesting Pride nights were discussed.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Anniversary to the Johan Santana no-hitter!