Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/10/23: Losses from top to bottom

LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

Syracuse and Lehigh Valley had an extremely 2023 Triple-A game, with the teams just bombarding each other all night. Syracuse ran out to a 1-0 on a Danny Mendick home run in the first, but surrendered runs in the second and third to fall behind 2-1. A Tyler White single in the bottom of the third would tie it, and the floodgates on this game would open soon after.

Lehigh Valley scored three in the fifth and four in the sixth, which would prove to be entirely too much a hole to climb out of. The Mets would scratch a few across — including home runs by Jonathan Araúz and and Carlos Cortes — but the deficit was too big.

READING 2, BINGHAMTON 1 / 10 (BOX)

Binghamton’s offense just did not have it yesterday. They struck out a whopping 13 times, netting just four hits in the 2-1 loss. Jose Peroza was the whole show, hitting a solo home run in the second.

The pitching was honestly good, anchored by a strong six inning, one run performance by Luis Moreno. They were felled by Carlos De La Cruz, who went 3-5 with both of Reading’s RBI, including the walk-off winner in the tenth.

GREENVILLE 3, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Well, Brooklyn got shut out, so you can infer how the offense went. They only two took at bats with runners in scoring position, which is categorically not what you want.

On the pitching side, Christian Scott continued his excellent season, striking out nine over five innings, surrendering just two hits. Michael Krauza came in to relieve him and was awful, surrendering all three runs before he was taken out before recording an out. Paul Gervase was excellent following him, striking out six in three innings.

DAYTONA 7, ST. LUCIE 3 / 10 (BOX)

Despite the score, St. Lucie led this game going into the ninth inning. A Jose Hernandez home run got them on the board in the fourth. Jacob Reimer and Yeral Martinez drove in a run apiece in the seventh, and it looked like St. Lucie would be well on their way to their 19th win.

However, a three run home run in the top of the ninth, and a four run tenth, by Daytona would take what looked like a sure win and turned it into a loss.

FCL ASTROS 8, FCL METS 2 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Christian Scott

Goat of the Night

Kevin Parada