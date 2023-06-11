Mets Morning News: “I’m not going to blow up”

Meet the Mets

The Mets won—that’s right, they finally won—beating the Pirates 5-1 to snap their losing streak. Kodai Senga pitched seven solid innings, despite walking four batters, assisted by a spectacular catch by Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded that saved at least a couple of runs. Mark Canha had another big day at the plate, driving in three of the Mets’ five runs.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN, Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Mets made some roster moves before yesterday’s game, designating Tommy Hunter for assignment, optioning Zach Muckenhirn back to Triple-A, and calling up John Curtiss and Josh Walker to replace them.

With his performance yesterday, Kodai Senga became the only pitcher in the NL this season with multiple starts of at least 7 innings pitched, 0 earned runs allowed, and 2 hits or fewer allowed.

Buck Showalter called a closed-door meeting before yesterday’s game to address the team’s underperformance.

Meanwhile, Steve Cohen explained to the New York Post why he isn’t going to be reactionary when it comes to this poor stretch of play by the Mets.

Francisco Lindor was sporting a one-of-a-kind baseball glove manufactured by Rawlings and designed by Gucci in yesterday’s game.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Nationals 6-4 thanks in part to another big day for Ronald Acuña Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBIs.

Atlanta has now won seven straight and they cite clubhouse chemistry as a reason behind their success.

The Marlins beat the White Sox 5-1, as the struggling Sandy Alcantara finally put together a strong outing and Miami rallied for five runs in the ninth.

Trevor Rogers, who is dealing with biceps soreness, was scratched from his rehab outing yesterday with discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder.

The Phillies were blanked by Bobby Miller and the Dodgers 9-0.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning of yesterday’s game for arguing with the umpire after he wouldn’t reset the pitch clock when Aaron Nola requested a new baseball.

Around Major League Baseball

With their handling of the Anthony Bass situation, the Blue Jays failed the LGBTQ+ community, writes Kaitlyn McGrath in The Athletic.

Noah Syndergaard’s injured list stint for the blister on his finger could serve as a reset for his terrible season.

You have to watch this insane Manny Machado catch.

Kyle Hendricks took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Cubs’ 4-0 victory over the Giants.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore and Chris McShane discussed the horrible past week in Mets baseball on the latest episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to the late, great amazin’ original Met Frank Thomas!