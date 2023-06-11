Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/11/23: Why lose once when you can lose twice?

GAME ONE

LEHIGH VALLEY 5, SYRACUSE 1 / 7 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets bullpen failed them yet again, but it actually didn’t matter, since they were trailing anyway. After being handed the lead on a Danny Mendick RBI single, Jose Butto allowed a pair of runs in the second, and the IronPigs would not look back from there.

GAME TWO

LEHIGH VALLEY 8, SYRACUSE 5 / 7 (BOX)

The IronPigs scored four runs off of David Peterson in the first inning- the southpaw started the game off with consecutive strikeouts but then gave up a home run, walked three, allowed an RBI single, and committed a throwing error that resulted in runs being scored- and on any other day you’d think that would be it, but not on this day! DJ Stewart plated two runs in the bottom of the inning on his 12th home run, and then Syracuse scored three more in the bottom of the second to take the lead. They wouldn’t hold on to it for very long, as Lehigh Valley scored three in the fourth, and that would ultimately be that.

GAME ONE

BINGHAMTON 4, READING 1 / 8 (BOX)

Dominic Hamel had one of his best starts not only of this season, but of his career, period. The right-hander limited the Fightin Phils to just one run over six innings, but unfortunately, his Reading counterpart was just as good. The Rumble Ponies tied things up at the last minute, plating a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1 and Trey McLoughlin threw a scoreless bottom of the inning, forcing an eighth inning. Matt Rudick continued his 2023 surge with a two-run homer to put Binghamton over the top, and McLoughlin shut the door.

GAME TWO

BINGHAMTON 8, READING 5 / 8 (BOX)

Mike Vasil had another clunker, his second in his last three starts. Interesting factoid: the 8 hits he allowed were the most he’s allowed since being drafted out of the University of Virginia. The Rumble Ponies took an early lead on a Jose Peroza solo homer but fell behind when Mike Vasil faltered. In the sixth, Peroza drove in another run, and Brandon McIlwain and Hayden Senger joined him, tying the game at 5-5. Justin Courtney held it down in the seventh, so into extras we went. The Rumble Pony offense came alive in the top of the inning, scoring three runs, and Marcel Renteria tossed a scoreless bottom of the inning, earning the save.

GAME ONE

GREENVILLE 9, BROOKLYN 2 / 7 (BOX)

The Cyclones jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on RBI hits by Omar De Los Santos and Jaylen Palmer, but somebody clearly forgot to tell the team that there were six more innings to play because they got shut out for the rest of the ballgame. The Drive, meanwhile, took the lead in the third and then turned what was a tight 3-2 game into a crushing defeat with a six run seventh.

GAME TWO

GREENVILLE 2, BROOKLYN 1 / 8 (BOX)

The Drive scored in the top of the first, but the Cyclones tied it up in the bottom of the second and it stayed tied through seven. In the top of the eighth, Drive catcher Ronald Rosario drove in their zombie runner with a hit into left and that was the ballgame.

ST. LUCIE 8, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

The rehabbing Stephen Ridings got the start and recorded three outs, not allowing a baserunner while striking out one. In the bottom of the inning Junior Tilien hit a two-run homer to give the Mets the lead and they would hold onto it for the rest of the ballgame. Jordany Ventura scattered a pair of runs over his four-plus innings and was a little more shaky than his pitching line suggests, but was otherwise decent. The fifth inning was a big inning for St. Lucie, with three Mets hitting home runs, Tilien his second of the night, Vicent Perozo his third of the year, and Rhylan Thomas his first.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

