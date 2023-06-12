Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/12/23: Rowdy Ritter powers Ponies to .500!

SYRACUSE 11, LEHIGH VALLEY 8 (BOX)

Looking to stave off a losing streak, the Syracuse Mets turned to Alex Valverde to stop the bleeding. Bad move. It’s not like that have better options, but the right-hander dropped the ball, giving up four runs in the second and four runs in the third. Would you believe the Syracuse Mets dug out of that hole? In the bottom of the fourth, they put up an eight spot, tying the game. Yes, you heard me right. For as bad as Syracuse’s pitching has been, their offense has been pretty good all year. Eleven batters had a turn at the plate, with Michael Perez and Jaylin Davis doing the most damage with a two-run double and three-run homer, respectively. In the sixth, Nick Meyer homered to put Syracuse on top 11-8 and in the eighth, DJ Stewart and Carlos Cortes added a pair of solo shots to put an exclamation on this crazy game.

BINGHAMTON 8, READING 6 (BOX)

Spoiler alert: Luke Ritter is hitter of the week. His first trip to the plate, in the top of the first? Bomb. His second trip to the plate, in the top of the third? Bomb. His third trip to the plate, in the top of the fourth? Bomb. He hit two homers earlier in the series, giving him five on the week. Rowdy Jordan was not that far behind him, slugging two in this game and two earlier in the week for four over the course of the series. On the pitching side of things, it wasn’t pretty and it took seven different arms to get things done, but they got things done and for the first time literally all season, the Rumble Ponies are a .500 team.

BROOKLYN 5, GREENVILLE 4 (BOX)

Blade Tidwell turned in one of his better 2023 performances, striking out ten, but once again was limited to just 4 innings due to the sheer amount of pitches he threw; the right-hander needed 91 pitches to get through four innings thanks to the 4 hits he allowed and the 4 walks he issued. He left the game and would have been on the hook for the loss, but Brooklyn rallied late. Down 4-1, Cesar Berbasi hit a two run homer to inch the Cyclones closer in the seventh and in the eighth, William Lugo played hero with a two-run homer of his own to give the Cyclones the lead. Wilkin Ramos, who came in in the seventh and threw two scoreless innings threw a clean ninth to secure the win.

DAYTONA 8, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

As has been a concerning trend for him in 2023, Jawilme Ramirez piggybacked an abbreviated start and struggled. The right-hander looked good initially, but ran out of gas in the fifth, giving up three runs that inning and another two in the sixth. St. Lucie scored a few runs in he later innings, but it was too little, too late.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Luke Ritter

Goat of the Night

Jawilme Ramirez