Mets Morning News: Shanghaied

Meet the Mets

I have to assume at some point the Mets decided that winning one game in the past week was enough, so they simply lost Sunday’s contest 2-1 to stay under that one-win limit.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN

Using a pair of off days to his advantage, Buck Showalter is considering subtracting a starter and adding a reliever to the roster.

Colin Holderman, the other half of the Daniel Vogelbach trade, is having a pretty nice time in Pittsburgh.

At this point, it’s fair to ask what the hell the Mets are doing with Mark Vientos and Daniel Vogelbach.

Ronny Mauricio is getting an MRI on his injured ankle after playing on it for a few days following a collision at second base.

The Mets have some prospects you heard of, but how about one you probably haven’t? His name is Matt Rudick.

Around the National League East

Taijuan Walker and the Phillies struck early and struck often against the Dodgers in a 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

The Nationals scored five times in the sixth inning and handed Bryce Elder his first loss of the season in a 6-2 win in Atlanta.

Miami scored five times in the final two innings to sneak out of Chicago with a 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Around Major League Baseball

Andrew McCutchen recorded his 2000th hit the same way he did his first: at PNC Park and against the Mets.

The first player to reach the 10-win plateau in 2023 is Shane McClanahan of the Rays.

One night after taking a Justin Turner foul ball to the noggin, John Sterling was back in the Yankees’ broadcast booth with a band-aid and a souvenir.

Doing what they can to keep the Worst Team Ever title in the Mets’ camp, the Oakland A’s recorded their first sweep of the entire season.

Proving once and for all that he was right to say pitching is easy, Brandon Crawford made his debut on the mound and pitched a scoreless inning.

Elly De La Cruz says he’s the fastest man in the world and, honestly, who are we to doubt him?

Only five appearances after his return from cancer, the White Sox placed Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation.

Pitching hasn’t been the Dodgers’ greatest strength through the first two months of the season, but Bobby Miller is doing his best to change that.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009, Luis Castillo...uh. Luis Castillo...he uh...you know, he sort of...yeah.