Mets sign Luke Voit to minor league contract

The Mets have signed first baseman Luke Voit to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Syrcause. The 32-year-old hit just .221/.284/.265 in 74 plate appearances with the Brewers this year before he was designated for assignment.

Having started his major league career with the Cardinals in 2017, Voit broke out in a big way after being traded to the Yankees during the 2018 season. From the time of that trade through the end of the 2021 season, Voit hit .271/.363/.520 with 68 home runs and a 138 wRC+. But he dropped off significantly in the 2021 season, hitting just .239/.328/.437 with 11 home runs and a still-respectable 112 wRC+.

Shortly before the 2022 season began, the Yankees traded Voit to the Padres for right-handed pitcher Justin Lange, who is currently pitching in Single-A. Voit went on to hit 22 home runs with San Diego last year, albeit with a .226/.308/.402 line and a 102 wRC+.

Defensively, Voit is limited to playing first base. With Pete Alonso sidelined for a few weeks after being hit by a fastball in Atlanta last week and Mark Vientos hitting just .167/.200/.238 with a 22 wRC+ in his time at the major league level this year, it doesn’t hurt for the Mets to take a flyer on Voit.