Mets Morning News: Mets hoping Luke can fill the Voit

Round One of the Subway Series begins tonight at Citi Field, and Mike Lupica still views it as an intriguing ticket.

This version of the Subway Series is rich on pitching but missing its two biggest sluggers.

David Lennon looks at some Subway Series storylines to watch.

If you are going to the Subway Series today or tomorrow, you are being encouraged to take public transportation.

Buck Showalter isn’t the reason for the team’s troubles, writes Bob Klapisch.

Alonso and Francisco Lindor find themselves in second place in their respective positions in All Star voting, while Francisco Álvarez is fourth among catchers, Jeff McNeil is fifth among second basemen, and Brandon Nimmo is 12th among outfielders.

The Mets inked first baseman Luke Voit to a minor league deal. He will report to Syracuse.

Tim Britton asks whether the Mets should be deadline sellers in the latest edition of This Week in Mets.

In some good news, the team’s newest puppy has officially been named. Fittingly, the good pupper will be named Seaver.

Emo band Pool Kids shared a story about sitting behind Pete Alonso in High School English, and it’s as wholesome as you would expect. They are still waiting on that Facebook friend request acceptance though, Pete. But he’s still a nice guy.

Around the National League East

The Braves blew a three-run lead in the ninth and fell to the Tigers 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Marlins lost 8-1 to the Mariners.

The Phillies were edged out 9-8 by the Diamondbacks.

In the loss, J.T. Realmuto became the first Phillies player since David Bell (June 28, 2004) to hit for the cycle.

Nick Castellanos has mostly solved his defensive woes and appears more comfortable in the field.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletic announced layoffs and a change in approach to their baseball coverage.

The MLB Power Rankings show an underdog club soaring into the Top Five.

Ken Rosenthal examines how Bruce Bochy has transformed the first-place Rangers.

Rosenthal also believes the Reds should not consider trading Alexis Díaz, which he talks about in the latest edition of The Windup.

The Angels have inked former Met Daniel Murphy to a minor league deal. Another former Met, Ruben Tejada, is taking Murphy’s place on the Long Island Ducks roster.

Amid concerns of fatigue with Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are planning to map out his usage.

Fans of the Athletics have orchestrated a reverse boycott, with the goal of packing the park and showing they are not the problem.

The Yankees need Anthony Rizzo to break out of his slump.

The Rockies outlasted the Red Sox 4-3 in 10 innings.

The Giants came back to beat the Cardinals 4-3.

The Angels defeated the Rangers 9-6 in 12 innings.

The Reds topped the Royals 5-4 in 10 innings.

Improbably, the Athletics won their sixth straight, defeating the MLB-best Rays 4-3.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

Episode 226 of From Complex to Queens went live!

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2012, R.A. Dickey threw a one-hitter, 12 days after Johan Santana tossed the first no-no in franchise history. The lone hit came in the first, when David Wright botched a bare-handed attempt at third, which could have been called an error, if we’re being honest.