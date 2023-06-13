Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/13/23: FCL Mets hook Marlins

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Mike Vasil assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: 2B Luke Ritter assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: 1B Luke Voit assigned to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated SS Branden Fryman from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Alex Valverde assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated LHP Quinn Brodey.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RF Scott Ota from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets sent SS Jefrey De Los Santos on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

FCL METS 3, FCL MARLINS 2 (BOX)

The FCL Mets scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth, and those runs would turn out to be all they would be able to get on the afternoon. Fortunately, those three runs would be all that they would need. Right-hander Wilson Esterlin held the Marlins off the board for four innings, Ramon Henriquez got tagged for a pair of runs in the sixth, but Luis Rodriguez- that is RHP Luis Alberto Rodriguez, not LHP Luis Raul Rodriguez- held them off the board for the rest of the ballgame.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Dyron Campos assigned to FCL Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.

Star of the Night

Christopher Suero

Goat of the Night

Ramon Henriquez